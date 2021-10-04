The Russian national team has problems with the composition … Who can Karpin rely on?

For the October qualifying matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Russian national team is approaching with a weakened composition. Someone will not come because of injuries, someone is simply in bad shape, someone refused the call …

The upcoming matches against Slovakia (October 6) and Slovenia (October 11) promise to be extremely difficult for the Russian national team. Valery Karpin will have to make several difficult decisions and somehow replace the retired players. The situation is quite difficult, as there are serious problems in at least three positions.

Left back

The left-back position is perhaps the most problematic at the moment. Ilya Samoshnikov and Vyacheslav Karavaev are injured, and Fedor Kudryashov has played only 2 matches for his club this season. In this situation, Karpin could trust Sergei Terekhov. The Sochi player shows himself very well and even scored against Zenit (2: 1) in the last round. However, there is a problem: Terekhov is used to playing in a system with three central defenders – he acts on the left lateral position. Karpin prefers a different model. You can, of course, try to include a Sochi citizen in it. It’s risky, but there aren’t many options. Or, conversely, you can adjust the scheme for the player. After all, three central and fast flanks are trending today and not necessarily a defensive style.

In principle, Arsen Adamov, summoned by Karpin’s headquarters, can also play on the left edge, if necessary. The Ural defender is an all-rounder, but at the same time he has absolutely no experience of playing at the international level. Why exactly he, how this decision has matured – the candidacy is curious in all respects.

Dispatcher

Our best footballer Alexander Golovin is often injured. You have to put up with this. In the match against Bordeaux (3: 0), the Russian midfielder made 1 + 1, and then was injured. The AS Monaco footballer will not be able to help the national team. Someone will have to take over its functions. The first that comes to mind, of course, is Alexey Miranchuk, although he has problems with both playing time and leadership qualities. It is unlikely that the 59th number of Atalanta will be ready to steer the game of the national team. There is also Rifat Zhemaletdinov, but he somehow stopped performing effective actions. The midfielder started his last matches with Loko on the bench.

Denis Glushakov, who received a call to the national team for the first time since 2018, could become the leader in the center of the field. The Khimki captain worked hard and regained his former shape. And his charisma will be very useful, because from a psychological point of view, the games will definitely be difficult. Spartak player Zelimkhan Bakaev, who showed himself well against Napoli (3: 2), and generally seems to be regaining himself, could also fit into the squad.

Forward

The position of the central striker is also in question. Artem Dziuba refused the call and, as luck would have it, immediately got into trouble. “Mind Games” performed by the captain of “Zenith” are rather dubious – speaking about his not the best form, Dziuba was obviously cheating. Now Artyom would definitely come in handy for the national team, given that the others are not very confident.

Fedor Smolov, for example, scored against Malta for the last time (2: 0). Since then, the Loko striker has shown very mediocre football, often even interfering with his team’s attacks. Fedor loses the ball on average 18.5 times per game, and his passing accuracy is only 65%. Moreover, Smolov showed similar indicators in his best matches (for example, with Krasnodar, where he scored a double – 2: 1), but all this was compensated by goals. When Smolov does not score, he becomes just a player with a minus sign, who does not know how to give a timely pass, dribbles where it is not needed, and shoots on goal from the center of the field.

Until recently, one could assume that Karpin would take a risk and trust Hamid Agalarov, who scored 8 goals. However, the last matches were not as successful for the young striker as the previous ones. Neither Spartak (0: 2) nor Ural (0: 1) managed to score, and Ufa lost in both matches. Against Yekaterinburg residents, Agalarov demonstrated a phenomenal marriage rate – almost 67%. He made only 4 accurate passes and lost the ball 12 times. And this is against the team that occupies one of the last places in the table! Hamid still lacks stability, so it is difficult to rely on him in full.

Remains Anton Zabolotny, who also does not show phenomenal performance (only 2 goals this season). Or Karpin may recall the match against Croatia (0: 0), where our team used a model with a “false nine”. Alexey Miranchuk then played the role of this very nine. It cannot be said that he was very successful in this position, but he created one moment when he rolled the ball under the attack of Arsen Zakharyan.

Future matches will require ingenuity from the coaching staff of the Russian national team and the ability to use the best qualities of the players. It is unlikely that Karpin will deviate from his principles associated with active pressing, but in the details the game will certainly change. From an analytical point of view, it will be extremely interesting to watch our team. From the cheerleader’s point of view, it’s a little scary …