The Russian national team lost in the final of the European table tennis team :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Russians lost to the German team with a score of 1-3. For the first time in history, the Russian team reached the final of the European championship

Vladimir Sidorenko

The Russian men’s table tennis team lost to the German team in the final of the European Team Championship, which was held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

The Russians lost in the decisive match with a score of 1-3. The only victory was won by Maxim Grebnev, who beat Benedict Duda (3-2). Lev Katsman lost to Patrick Francis (2-3), Viktor Sidorenko lost to Qiu Dan (1-3), and Grebnev also lost to Francis (2-3).

For the first time in history, the Russian team reached the final of the tournament. At the group stage, the Russians beat the teams of France (3-0) and the Netherlands (3-0), defeated the Austrians (3-2) in the quarter-finals, and the Swedes (3-0) in the semifinals.

The Russians managed to repeat the achievement of the USSR national team, which at the tournaments of 1966 and 1968 reached the final of the tournaments. At the same time, the team never managed to win the final match, in both cases the athletes from the USSR lost to the Swedish national team.

The Russian women’s team at the tournament was unable to qualify from the group.