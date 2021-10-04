The security did not recognize Rihanna from A $ AP Rocky and did not let them into the club :: Repost :: RBC Style

A nightclub security guard did not let Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky inside, asking for a passport or any other ID

The first to drew attention to the incident, Twitter user lgforkman became: “Stunned. I just saw a security guard not letting Rihanna into the club because she didn’t have an identity card, ”he said.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, A $ AP Rocky in a leather jacket gestures vigorously to explain something to a security guard as Rihanna in a pink hat stands by her side in disbelief. “Dude, do you even know who they are?” – asks someone from the crowd. The cry is also heard, “I don’t know who you are!” and the requirement to show documents, credit cards or driver’s license.

Despite the lack of documents, Rihanna and her boyfriend managed to get inside. The paparazzi captured the couple playing a video game inside the club, Dazed reports.

Not everyone condemned the guard. How noted Twitter user сhigoziiem, “the guy was just doing his job.” 2.1 thousand people agreed with him. Following another version, karma worked because Rihanna had delayed the release of the new album.

Rumors of Rihanna’s ninth studio album, dubbed R9 by fans, began circulating back in 2019. On December 22, the singer released an excerpt of a video on Instagram in which the white dog shakes his head rhythmically to the beat of the song “Jump Around” by Irish hip-hop group House of Pain.

“I listen to R9 and refuse to release a record,” the singer wrote in the video description.

The album has not been released until now.

Rihanna’s last LP, ANTI, appeared in 2016. The album had 16 tracks. Among the most memorable tracks are the “Work” fit with Drake and the song “Needed Me”.