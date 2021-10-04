“The sisters of Averina were afraid that the judges would” kill “them after the Olympic Games in Tokyo”

President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova reacted to the words of Dina and Arina Averin about retirement after the Games in Tokyo, and also appreciated the performances of Russian women at the Olympico Cup international tournament in Moscow.

– How did you react to the words of the Averins that they want to end their careers?

– Dina told me that she was going to an economic institute. Then I found out that the sisters were afraid that they would be “killed” (by the judges) in the future, therefore I told them to continue telling me only the truth, so that I could dispel their doubts, incomprehensible things. Then, when all this was clarified, they began to train with pleasure, I have no problems with them. They have grown up now, making interesting combinations of expressiveness and charisma. Now I work with them directly, because I want to keep these two girls. They have everything that is necessary – charisma, the right age.

– We have good girls – Lala Kramarenko, Dasha Trubnikova, we have Nastya Simakova. We will also look at young girls who will become adults in a year.

– There was not much to compete with here, they competed with themselves. This is our credo: your competitor is only yourself. You need to overcome yourself, as in the Olympic motto. They showed new programs today, Arina made a new tape and made clubs to the new music. Dina also made clubs for rap, everything worked out very well. That’s why I’m happy with today’s performances, even despite Arina’s mistakes in the tape, she was called for an encore… She performed to Time Forward, she was an actress who flew into space. I told her before the performance that she was an alien and that her place was there. “

– Ekaterina Selezneva did not perform – for what reason?

– Ekaterina Selezneva literally on the eve of the tournament hurt her neck – she turned a little. And the fact that you say that we are missing something … In fact, we are not missing anything. Girls go to the Grand Prix, they go to the World Cup, to the World Championship. We missed the competition in Israel because we were not allowed there. They said that we were in the red zone, and did not let us in. We wrote letters every day, but the Ministry of Health would not let us in.

For some reason, Japan let us out of the red zone to the Olympics, but these did not. Well, there were the judges who judged the Olympics, it’s no secret. As far as I understand, they didn’t want to see us. And so, we do not miss a single competition, we have enough beautiful girls. Trubnikova and Annenkova go to the World Cup, Kramarenko, Simakova and Selezneva go to the Grand Prix in Marbella.

– In group exercises, the girls played with balls twice. Did you ask them?

– For them, this is a control competition, they do not compete with anyone here. They just needed to test this program in the new composition. We have three new people – Karasev, Orlova and Tolkachev. Three new gymnasts, the composition has changed by almost 70 percent… They, of course, made mistakes, they lack experience. Therefore, we are gaining this experience today within our walls and with our viewers.

They will do the exercises tomorrow, and if there are any problems tomorrow, they will go out and do it again. Thanks to Alisher Burkhanovich and Sergey Semenovich who gave us this place. Alisher Burkhanovich built this hall, and now we have a place for constant trainings and performances. All of Moscow trains here, and everyone is happy, ”said Viner-Usmanova.

Recall that at the Olympico Cup tournament in Moscow, Dina Averina won the individual all-around, her sister Arina became the second. Another Russian woman Lala Kramenko became the third.

