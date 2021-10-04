The star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson began a new affair with the son of a controversial billionaire

October 4 – GLAS. The actress was seen in the company of the heir to one of the richest people in the world

31-year-old Emma Watson is suspected of having an affair with 28-year-old Brandon Green. Rumors about the relationship of young people spread after new photos of the actress emerged from a helicopter belonging to the family of British businessman Philip Green on the Web. This was reported in the Daily Mail.

Previously, Emma met with American businessman Leo Robinton, but in August it became known that the former lovers broke up.

Friends of the actress were surprised by her new choice. Brandon’s father gained notoriety after accusations of harassment and bullying brought against him by former subordinates.

According to a friend of Emma, ​​she began to get closer to Brandon back in May, but kept her new relationship a secret, since at that time she was still officially considered Leo’s girlfriend.

Brandon and his sister Chloe are true golden children. Earlier, Brandon met with the most beautiful and famous models and gained a reputation as a true ladies’ man. At the same time, the heir to the tycoon is passionate about environmental issues and is enthusiastically involved in charity work.

Emma’s friends speak of Green as an inquisitive, well-read and well-mannered person. In their opinion, Brandon has sincere feelings for the actress.

