The trailer for the series was released, where Nicole Kidman plays the Russian Masha

Streaming service Hulu has posted a new trailer for Nine Strangers on its YouTube channel, Screen Rant reports. RIA Novosti, 24.07.2021

MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Streaming service Hulu has posted a new trailer for Nine Strangers on its YouTube channel, Screen Rant reports. Nicole Kidman played the main role in the project. She played a Russian emigrant named Masha. Her heroine runs a wellness center, which is visited by residents of megacities in the hope of coping with stress. The video reveals some of the details of the plot and shows what harsh methods Kidman’s character resorts to. For example, in one scene, people dreaming of starting a new life dig their own graves and lie down in them. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Liana Moriarty. In addition to Kidman, it stars Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and others and will premiere on the Hulu platform on August 18, 2021.

