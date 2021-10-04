The unrecognizable Kristen Stewart and the royal family’s accusations. Lady Diana Movie Trailer

Kristen Stewart

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana made a splash long before its release. There is only one reason – the actress chosen for the role of the favorite of millions. The attitude towards Kristen Stewart among filmmakers is ambiguous. One way or another, the artist was able to get used to the role of the suffering lady Dee.

In the story, the princess arrives at the Sandringham estate, where the whole royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas. But Diana’s relationship with her husband fell apart long ago. Under pressure from Elizabeth II and Charles, Lady Dee is finally convinced that she needs to file for divorce.

In the first trailer, the creators showed a lot of intriguing moments. The fans were especially interested in one of the last shots, in which Princess Diana asks her interlocutor: “They will kill me, do you think”?

Lady Dee’s fans have long believed that members of the royal family were involved in her death. In their opinion, the woman posed too much of a threat to the ruling dynasty and the future king, so they decided to eliminate her. But there is no confirmation of this version.

Either way, the trailer made a splash. Even the haters noted that Kristen Stewart looks harmoniously in the image of Diana. The actress got an extremely emotional role, because in those days at the Sandringham estate, the princess was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Judging by the reviews of critics who managed to watch the tape at the Venice Film Festival, Stewart coped with her task brilliantly.

The film as a whole was rated average by experts. The first reviewers noted that the script turned out to be too melodramatic, and the main advantage is precisely the performer of the main role. Rumor has it that Kristen may even be nominated for an Oscar for this reincarnation.

Royals have so far refrained from commenting on the film. It is known that the series “Crown”, which tells about the life of the dynasty, caused a negative reaction in the palace. Probably, the relatives of Elizabeth II will not appreciate the full-length film about Diana.

Photo: stills from the movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”