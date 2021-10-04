Top 3 Tokens to Watch Out for (October 4 – October 10, 2021) | Blockchain24

A number of projects continue to evolve as the fourth quarter progresses, with important updates coming this week to strengthen their market position and benefit the communities.

3. Wanchain (WAN)

Wanchain is committed to connecting the world’s digital assets and transforming the digital economy. As an offshoot of the Ethereum network, it will connect existing major digital currency networks and asset exchanges and provide privacy protection between parties to a transaction. Wanchain also aims to be the bank of the future and provide lending, payments, settlements, transactions, investment and financing solutions.

Why Wanchain? Network update on October 8

The Wanchain team has confirmed that the network update will begin on October 8 at 06:00 UTC. The update will facilitate Polkadot’s integration into the main Wanchain network, and Storeman node operators should update their nodes as soon as the update becomes available at 06:00 UTC. While ordinary users of the Wanchain network are not required to do anything, they should be aware that cross-chain transactions may be temporarily unavailable while the Storeman node operators are updating their nodes. Testing with the Polkadot testnet rewards program has taken months and the team is now ready to launch.

2. Origin Protocol (OGN)

Origin is a platform for building decentralized marketplaces on the blockchain. Origin uses the OGN token to connect marketplace owners, suppliers, and customers into a stakeholder-driven ecosystem.

Why Origin? Airdrop snapshot of Cream Finance NFT October 8

The final draw of Origin NFT in partnership with CREAM Finance will take place this week, with a snapshot scheduled for October 8th. Any users who hold OGN tokens under the decentralized lending protocol are eligible for four NFTs over the next four weeks. The campaign and final collection are available during Phase 4, which runs from October 2nd to October 8th. Eligible wallets will be in line to receive NFT Bhakkun, Barbarian (Mercenary) from Heroes of Evermore NFT-MUD.

1. Aavegotchi (GHST)

Aavegotchi is a DeFi cryptocurrency collectibles platform that hosts crypto collectibles supported by the ERC721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform was built by Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, which received funding from the popular DeFi Aave protocol. The value and rarity of Aavegotchis is determined by their accompanying share, features and wearable devices.

Why Aavegotchi? ETH Bridge and RARI Promotion Launch on October 4th

The Aavegotchi team announced that the launch of their bridge to the Ethereum mainnet is scheduled for October 4th. This will allow Aavegotchi to be traded on the Ethereum mainnet and link Aavegotchis from Polygon to the Ethereum mainnet and back. ERC721 NFT support means that Aavegotchi and the portals will be connected, and the launch will accompany the trading action on the NFT Rarible marketplace. The Trade Incentive Promotion starts October 4th at 00:00 UTC and ends on October 18th at 00:00 UTC and allows traders to receive 3x reward for two RARI payments, with a larger percentage of the 41,000 RARI tokens each week distributed among the Aavegotchi collection …

How did the coins work last week?

The seven-day period has generally yielded positive results in the market; although HDAC is down 24% and is currently trading at around $ 0.09. PART has jumped 36% and is currently trading at $ 3.77, while LUNA has improved 16% over the week and is currently trading at $ 42. Within a week, the market moved from $ 1.94 trillion to $ 2.16 trillion.