Tough regulatory measures on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Reuters Trading’s merchandise on the largest cryptocurrency exchange rose sharply between July and September, suggesting that recent regulatory crackdowns around the world have had little impact on the platform’s business.

Concerned about consumer protection, as well as an anti-money laundering standard on cryptocurrency exchanges, regulators from the UK and Germany to Hong Kong and Japan have stepped up pressure on Binance in recent months.

Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that they do not have a license to operate within their jurisdiction. In response, Binance increased controls on money laundering and reduced its product range.

Binance’s crypto trading volume reportedly totaled $ 7.989 billion in September in July versus $ 4.54 billion in September, data from British researcher CryptoComphare compiled for Reuters showed that Binance is solidifying its status as the world’s largest digital asset platform.

Derivatives data rose to nearly $ 161 trillion.

Volume growth has been the same in other major crypto platforms such as Coinbase Global Incwhen altcoin prices went up. The price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, jumped over a third in July and August, pushing up the price of small coins, and was flat in September.

Last month, regulator Benanza became the latest in major financial centers to target Singapore, warning it could violate local laws and should stop providing paid services to residents of the city-state.

The move prompted Benance to stop users in Singapore from trading and buying cryptocurrencies on its main platform, the latest in a series of platform moves to shut down its suite of crypto products that could be controlled by regulators.

In July, Binance began restricting its derivative business across Hong Kong and then began strict online derivatives trading by European users. She also dropped her offer for stock-related digital tokens.

Binance said in August that it would increase customer scrutiny to support anti-money laundering efforts.