Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman and other famous women with huge feet

Pamela Anderson (42 size)

Believe it or not, this curvy beauty with a height of 170 cm, 42 nd foot!

And this did not stop the Rescuers Malibu star from becoming a recognized sex symbol of the 90s.

Uma Thurman (42 size)

But Uma Thurman is terribly complex because of her 42 size. She always asks directors to keep her giant feet out of the frame. But not everyone listens to her requests and does the right thing.

Nicole Kidman (42 size)

The Hollywood star is not at all shy about her huge feet. On the contrary, she considers them to be the most sensual parts of her body.

Nicole prefers not to hide her dignity and therefore gladly wears open sandals with narrow and long noses.

Victoria Lopyreva (43 size)

“Miss Russia” Victoria Lopyreva with her impressive 43 ‑ foot size loves to wear high heels.

Such feminine and graceful shoes only emphasize the slimness of the long legs of the celebrity.

Paris Hilton (43 size)

Paris has always been distinguished by her sexy gait. With a height of 173 cm, she has a 43rd foot size!

Hilton has its own brand of footwear “not for Cinderella”, which is designed for women with a foot size 40 and above.

Serena Williams (44 size)

Her loving husband calls the powerful and athletic Serena Williams “Thumbelina” and she really likes this nickname.

In shoes of size 44, the tennis player feels comfortable and has never complained about a large foot size.

Monica Bellucci (44 size)

It is said that the woman that millions of men dream of has a 44th foot size. It is the boats of this size that Monica chooses in the best shoe stores.

But the elegant and delightful Bellucci is not upset about her big foot, she loves herself the way God created her.