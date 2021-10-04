Van Gaal – about the Promes case: I don’t think I will call a player to the national team in such a situation

Head coach of the Netherlands national team Louis van Gaal commented on the non-challenge of the striker Quincy Promesa to the national team.

“When a player is involved in such a case, it is much more difficult for him to focus on the game. In Russia it is far from this, but in the Netherlands it is very close. I watched Quincy play for Spartak Moscow. I don’t think I’ll call a player who is in such a situation to the national team, ”Van Gaal is quoted by Netherland News Live.

A list of players invited to the national team for the October qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup was previously published on the official Twitter of the Netherlands national football team. Let us remind you that the Netherlands national team will play on October 8 with Latvia and on the 11th – with Gibraltar.

It was reported that during a party with the Promes family, one of his relatives was seriously injured and suffered a knee injury. The victim contacted the police a month ago, after which an investigation began, leading to the arrest of Promes. For such a crime in the country is punishable by imprisonment for up to four years.