Vegas Goalkeeper Robin Lehner Blames NHL Teams for Prescription Drug Abuse – Oct 3, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner – the person is extremely controversial, even with the amendment that most goalkeepers themselves are strange people. The Swedish gatekeeper loves to criticize, accuse and expose, and finds the strangest reasons for this. Lehner’s distribution covered league rules, conditions in the “bubble”, supposedly mandatory vaccinations and much more.

“Where is the players union, where are all the NHL players themselves in this insane attack on our freedom of choice? In my opinion, his position is just crazy. When will hypocrisy end? “ – exclaimed Lehner a few days ago, when commenting on the state of affairs of the Buffalo Sabers forward Jack Eicel… According to the goalkeeper, the club is one hundred percent wrong in the disagreement between Eikel and the Blades over surgery on a sore vertebra, since only the person himself has to determine what to do with his body.

Here many agreed with Lehner, but after that the goalkeeper issued a new portion of revelations.

Fire these dinosaurs!

This time she touched another NHL team. According to Lehner, in one of the league’s clubs, hockey players are given benzodiazepines – psychoactive substances with hypnotic, sedative and anxiolytic (reducing anxiety) effects, as well as ambien – a sleep medicine.

“How often are employees given this right at the workplace when they travel? Shouldn’t doctors or psychiatrists do this? Ask a friend. Vegas doesn’t have that, but it is present in many other teams. I was in those too “– said Lehner. The substances he mentioned are strictly prescription, therefore, their uncontrolled distribution and reception, of course, is absolutely prohibited.

Give the Swede his due. From vague hints and omissions, he moved on to direct accusations and even named one very well-known name.

Philadelphia Flyers. There’s a dinosaur trainer who tortures people like they’re robots and not people. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire Alain Vigno first. I have proof. Try to get out of this. They say ambien is a sleeping pill. It’s funny, during rehab I was told that because of this I did not have remission sleep. For eight years, I had no sleep in remission. But yes, it’s just sleeping pills, these are sleep pills.

That’s probably enough for today. If this shit continues, I will share player stories and provide evidence regarding current and former hockey players. The tweets with the truth will start tomorrow if the situation does not improve. I have made many mistakes in my life, but lies are not one of them. I don’t care what they say about me. I speak one hundred percent truth. I kept these words for a long time, now I don’t care “– said Lehner, and his words had the effect of a bomb exploding.

The benzodiazepines Lehner mentioned are commonly prescribed for anxiety, insomnia, seizures, and panic disorder. They slow down the brain and people can become physically dependent on them in just a few days. In 2020, the US Department of Health required a new warning label for such drugs – a warning is required that the composition contains opioids (about 30%). The accusations made by Lehner against the “Philadelphia” look very serious, but there has not yet been an official comment from the “Pilots”.

It is possible that in addition to the Flyers, someone from Lehner’s former NHL teams – Buffalo, Islanders or Chicago – will get it.

One of those who responded positively to the statements of Lehner was the former tafshgai “Chicago” Daniel Carsillo…

“Finally, at least someone else from the NHL players are fighting for their rights. The story with Eikel is far from the only one; thousands of them could be dug up. For example, Steve Montador, who had 19 concussions. He suffered 4 concussions in the 12 weeks we played together. The team struggled to get him to go out on the ice and play until he decided to look for other treatment options himself. Fortunately, he was able to recover. And I remember sitting with him that night when he talked about the consequences if he left the team without permission. It was not an easy decision, but Montador was strong enough to leave. He found a treatment that worked for both him and Sidney Crosby in 2011.

After two weeks of treatment, he returned and was able to pass the stress test that all hockey players returning from injuries must pass. As soon as he did this, the team immediately asked him to sign his consent to participate in the match. And this is the true face of leadership. A few hours after Steve returned, he was sent to the AHL.

“I like the saying: ‘Nothing changes if nothing is changed.’ Only current NHL players can change something. Remember guys, you pay dues, they have to work for you. Put the people who will work for you at the management and go into battle “, – wrote Carsillo.

Neither player presented the very evidence about which much has been said. Perhaps they will appear later. But if Carsillo ended his career long ago, then Lehner is in full swing, and how he will carry out his direct duties when such scandals are boiling around his name is unknown. Well, the match between Vegas and Philadelphia can be safely marked on the calendar as special. Knowing the character of the Swedish goalkeeper, he won’t just leave it.