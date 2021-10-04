Video: Haas F1 Racers As Experts On … Laughter

The Haas F1 team still has not a single point, and the point here is probably not that championship debutants Miku Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin lack experience and racing skills – it’s just that the VF-21 is too slow.

Nothing can be done about this, and the team has long thrown all its forces and resources into preparations for the next year, when Mika and Nikita will have to master a completely new car. On the one hand, while there is nothing to be happy about, on the other hand, the American team’s racers are not discouraged.

This is the video that the Haas press service shared on social networks – we can only rejoice that the guys are generally in a good mood. By the way, it seems that the difficulties in the relationship between Mazepin and Schumacher are manifested only on the race track, and outside of it, if necessary for the cause, they interact quite normally.

The task before them was this: to determine by laughter, who exactly laughs, what kind of driver or team leader. And here’s how they dealt with it:

Mick Schumacher: Do you think we can guess the Formula 1 drivers and team leaders if we hear them laugh?

Nikita Mazepin: I think we can. Come on, let’s listen …

(The first fragment sounds)

Mick Schumacher: This is Leclair. Charles Leclair.

Nikita Mazepin: Yes, in my opinion, this is it.

(The second fragment sounds)

Nikita Mazepin: Verstappen?

Mick Schumacher: No.

Nikita Mazepin: Going out?

Mick Schumacher: Yes, this is definitely Pierre!

(The third fragment sounds)

Mick Schumacher: Riccardo.

Nikita Mazepin: Riccardo.

(It turned out that both were wrong, because it was the laugh of their team leader Gunther Steiner!)

Nikita Mazepin: But it sounds the same, don’t you agree? The character is very similar …

Mick Schumacher: Yes, very similar.

(The fourth fragment sounds)

Mick Schumacher: Verstappen!

Nikita Mazepin: Do not know.

(It really was Max’s laugh. The fifth fragment sounds next)

Mick Schumacher: Daniel! 100 percent!

Nikita Mazepin: Agree. He’s faster than me!

(The sixth fragment sounds)

Both in unison: Hamilton!

Mick Schumacher: I said it first!

(The seventh fragment sounds)

Nikita Mazepin: Russell!

Mick Schumacher: No, it’s Lando.

Nikita Mazepin: (laughs) I wanted to be the first to react! ..