Volleyball Russian youth team won the silver of the World Championship U21, review, details – October 3, 2021

Most recently, the Russian women’s U18 team returned home with gold medals at the World Cup, ending a 28-year streak without wins. At the tournament in Mexico, the girls did not lose a single match, and in the final they confidently dealt with Italy.

The same was expected from the guys (U21), who started their tournament a little later. Our youth team took gold at the European Championship in 2020, but did not please at the World Cup for a long time: the last time they won was in 2015. This year, everything went to the point that we will reach the maximum. But it didn’t work out. The guys showed incredible stability and made it to the finals without losing even once.

As a result, they, like the girls, got the representatives of Italy in the match for the title. Volleyball players Mikhail Nikolaev, who unknowingly postponed the start of the Super League season for Fakel (the head coach of Novy Urengoy), had no other options but to win. The thing is that two years ago the Russians lost to this team when they played in the younger category. It was time to take revenge.

It was only after such a win-win path that it was difficult to tune in to the final meeting of our youth: the stands were crushed, nerves were naughty and fatigue affected. The players could not polish in the first set – 1: 3, 8:11, 11:15. The opponents worked great on the block, which we did not have, and also used the fact that the libero Ilya Fedorov did not always accept. In addition, we gave points by making mistakes on the serve and touching the net. Roman Murashko in the diagonal and Stanislav Dineykin with their aces, they could not pull the team together, alas – 19:25.

After the break, Nikolayev’s guys began to look more cheerful. The ball sent out by the Italians and attacks Omara Kurbanova, helped to come forward for the first time in the match – 6: 4. Opponents compared the score, but not for long: Murashko was unstoppable (9: 7). At some point, the Russians parted so much that they put the hosts of the tournament in a stupor – 8:12. And then something inexplicable happened – 15:15. As a result, volleyball players Angiolino Frigoni woke up and dragged us into an exchange of balls. The Russians were the first to run out of patience. More precisely, at Kurbanov. He made a mistake in the ending so offensively that we missed the second game – 22:25.

Nevertheless, the national team kept the chances of a comeback. To do this, it was necessary to play a little cleaner, more concentrated and not allow to feel like the owner of the site. Alessandro Micheletto, who recently took part in the adult Euro. And at the very beginning it turned out – 4: 2, 6: 4. But the stubborn Italians refused to give up the balls so easily that we could break away. In the middle of the set, all the guys lost their speed, reception and clear transmission somewhere. For this they were quickly punished – 6:10. All attempts to equalize were unsuccessful – 14:20. When the opponents actually gave up playing, realizing that Russia could no longer be saved, Nikolaev’s volleyball players did not stop fighting. It didn’t help much now, but in the future this experience may help. In the meantime, we are with silver, which we did not really deserve – 20:25.

Despite the fact that the rematch was not successful, our team had a great tournament. A little more, and these guys will start knocking on the senior team to Tuomasu Sammelvuo… There, even before the meeting with the offenders in the youth team from Italy, it will not be so far. Now we need to return home, rest and start showing ourselves in home championships. After all, there is already a chance in a year to win a world forum that will make you forget about today’s fail.