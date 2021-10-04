We Wanted The Best, But It Came Out “Pixels”: Review of the movie “The Main Character” with Ryan Reynolds

In our editorial office it is on “Main character”Were one of the main hopes of this summer. Bouncy trailers and a vibrant cast, including the dearly beloved by many Jodie Comer, promised a non-standard look at the world of video games. But the producers who did not understand anything about the subject got the better of common sense, and another shameful story saw the light, where gamers are represented by unemployed streamers living with their mother, or just plump and pimply nerds. The project was not saved by the participation of the sarcastic Taiki Waititi, which in this film wildly overestimates, causing persistent irritation. At the same time, the concept of the work is original in the modern world of copying and remakes.

The character Ryan Reynolds is secondary Npc in the world of modern MMO Free Cityresembling a mixture Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite… Every virtual morning he wakes up, looks at his favorite fish in a convex aquarium, takes a cup of hot coffee in a local cafe, and then, in the company of his best friend, a black security guard, goes to work at the bank. But one day the script crashes, and he falls in love with Millie, a cool girl who belongs to local superheroes – superheroes who in reality are ordinary players. Unlike ordinary residents, they can smash the streets with a tank, rob banks and kill innocent NPCs. And their only difference from the usual inhabitants of Free City is the fashionable glasses. Soon Guy (that is the name of the hero of Reynolds) gets the coveted glasses at his disposal, and the world around him changes. In pursuit of the dream girl, the secondary NPC begins to gain levels, completing tasks and gaining international fame. The top player of Free City is heard by developers and streamers, but no one knows that this is just an AI that has received free will.

At this time, Millie, along with her old friend Keyes, seeks to find the sources of his source code in the world of Free City and brutally sue the greedy boss of the gaming corporation Antvan. Taika Waititi tries to portray Bobby the Cat, but some kind of TikTok krinzh comes out. Comer in the form of a tough hacker and a brave gamer still cannot get out of the image of a hitman from the TV series “Killing Eve”.

As for Ryan Reynolds, here he is quite plastic to match his virtual hero. References to the newly fashionable and young “Matrix” (meeting of Neo and Trinity), some game references and ten seconds of licensed Disney classics do not save the day at all. Popular Twitch streamers bought for rent and fashionable peripherals in the frame only worsen the overall situation.

“The main character” from the director of “Living Steel” and “Nights at the Museum” is like a greeting from the 90s with a poorly written plot, a caricatured villain and a rather weak main cast, whose flaws are not even drawn by average computer graphics. Well, for people who are at least a little versed in games, “The protagonist” is two hours of Spanish shame and humiliation. It’s like Pixels with Adam Sandler, but even worse. Imagine a social drama about two plumbers walking around in Mario and Luigi costumes throughout the movie and joking about cleaning pipes. So the “protagonist” is much worse.

Author: Alexander Loginov (xtr)

