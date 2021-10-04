What a meme with Kendall Jenner sitting on the couch and hugging herself

The shot with the influencer Kendall Jenner, sitting on the couch with a distant face, reminded memodels of life moments when a person was very tired of waiting for food from delivery or the end of a telephone conversation. This is not the first time the model’s photo has gone viral on the Internet, but earlier social media users used it in sad posts.

American model and influencer, 25-year-old Kendall Jenner, became the face of the fall-winter advertising campaign of the Polish clothing brand Reserved in 2019. At the photo shoot, the star tried on retro looks, and in one of the pictures she posed topless, sitting on a sofa in a leather skirt and black tights.

The frame shows Kendall wrapping her arms around herself and staring into the void with a distant look.

The first wave of popularity of the picture was expected in 2019, and then users published Kendall’s photos in posts with sad and lyrical quotes. For example, the user of “VKontakte” Svetlana Lomteva posted a shot of the model along with philosophical thoughts about the essence of man.

Svetlana Lomteva It is the dark side of a person that gives the depth of personality. Light lies on the surface and it is much easier to see it. So by pretending to be good, a person is simply making himself flat. Sasha Ivanov.

Girl with nickname • She most Anna Kim • shared a shot of the model on Twitter, complementing it with a motivational quote about fortitude.

I will never let some people break me.

There was a video from the advertising campaign for Reserved and on Instagram – it was posted by the leading blog about fashion called stuckinvogue… The post, like the above, was supplemented with a lyrical quote.

Many do not understand how those people who laugh during the day fall to pieces at night.

In 2021, Kendall’s photo went viral again, but the footage took on new meaning. Memodels saw in the distant expression on the faces of the models themselves, in a state of expectation. For example, a Twitter user with the nickname gypsy king suggested that this is what a girl would look like, whose boyfriend talks on the phone with his mother for a very long time.

And according to a blogger with a nickname the heart of the black ton laughs, with such an expression on her face, a mistress could wait for a man while he speaks to his legal wife.

I’m going to die out now.

Apparently a Twitter user beacon of antichrist with the help of a meme, she told about the situation that happened to her and her new boyfriend because of the elections in Georgia.

Not only everyone will understand.

Earlier, the meme appeared on the Ukrainian Instagram public divka_pacu… Probably, the joker suggested that this is what a girl who returned from school looks like and was so tired that she could not completely undress.

divka_pacu When I came home from school, I took off my blouse and socks and have been sitting like this for an hour. And let the whole world wait.

The editors of Medialeaks suggested that Kendall’s face and posture could ideally reflect the state of a person who is tired of waiting for food delivery and just sits on the couch with an absent expression on his face.

When you have been waiting for a food delivery man for a very long time, but he is not coming.

Perhaps, with such an expression on his face, a half-naked man could sit, still not resigned to the fact that the summer is over, and the heating has not yet been given.

However, this is not the first time Kendall gets into memes after a photo shoot. Medialeaks showed a selection of photoshoots with a model, whose picture was included in the selection of fashion magazine Vogue.

She also turned out to be an influencer in the star rating compiled by a blogger, which analyzed the behavior of celebrities. The way Kendall and her sister Kylie behaved upset the guy.