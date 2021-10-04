What Mads Mikkelsen thinks of Johnny Depp to replace in Fantastic Beasts

Back in November last year, Johnny Depp publicly announced that he was not going to appear in the third part of Fantastic Beasts, where he was assigned the role of the villain Grindelwald. The creators of the franchise soon found a replacement for him – Mads Mikkelsen was appointed as the antagonist, who is a little worried about the fact that he took the role of Depp so quickly.

“I don’t know what happened, and I don’t know if he rightly lost his job. But I know that the show is going on, and I would love to talk to him about it, ”the THR newspaper reports Mikkelsen.

Mads also admitted that the producers of the film in a hurry offered him the role, and he just as quickly agreed to it. He added that replacing one Grindelwald with another was inevitable, because the intention was to shoot the film without changing the main storyline in it.

Why won’t Johnny Depp play in Beasts?

Back in the fall of last year, Johnny Depp threw a letter on Instagram, where he briefly told what happened. There he stated that Warner Bros. asked him to give up the role of Grindelwald, and he had to meet halfway.

Depp’s sacking came a few days after he lost a libel suit against News Group Newspapers, which owns major Western publications (including The Sun).

Depp filed a lawsuit against the publisher after The Sun published an article with the headline “How JK Rowling Can Be Happy Filming Johnny Depp Beating His Wife in New Fantastic Beasts.” However, the judge dismissed the actor’s claim, believing that the information published in the newspaper was “essentially true.”

Meanwhile, Mikkelsen said that he did not want to copy the image of Grindelwald, which was previously created by Depp. He is going to endow the antagonist with his vision, otherwise it would be “creative suicide.” At the same time, the Danish actor stressed that he considers Depp a master of his craft, capable of much.