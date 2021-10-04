Who is Arsen Adamov, who received a call to the Russian national team – football player biography

Head coach Valery Karpin summoned the 21-year-old Ural defender to the Russian national team to participate in the preparatory camp before the matches with Slovakia and Slovenia Arsen Adamova… In the national team, a young footballer will replace the injured Ilya Samoshnikova… So it’s time to tell you who he is.

Adamov was born into a football family. His grandfather Haydar Alkhanov was a former footballer and coach of Terek, later even becoming the vice-president of the club. Father Ruslan Adamov worked at Akhmat as the head of the security service. Arsen also began his professional career in Grozny, but made his first football steps in Kislovodsk, in company with his older brother Beslan.

“My brother Beslan was the first to go to this section, our father brought him there. Interestingly, my brother and father hid from me that Beslan was signed up for football, because I will also ask (laughs). This went on for two months. My father took me to one of my brother’s trainings, and I took my uniform with me, just in case. I was standing, watching the training, it was cold, and the coach – Vovk Yuri Anatolyevich – invited me to join. So I began to train with a group that is two years older than me, ”Adamov told the press service of“ Akhmat ”.

Later, Arsen moved from Kislovodsk to Grozny, and since the 2016/2017 season, together with his brother, he began to play regularly for the Terek youth team. The young footballer was helped by his grandfather Haydar Alkhanov with advice, who, according to Arsen, became an example of his day.

“My brother and I had a dream to play together for the youth team. Grandpa has always been an example for us. He was a good footballer. He always gives the right advice. After almost every game we sit and chat with him. My father also worked in the club system for 18 years. He never praised us, but demanded discipline and order, ”Adamov noted.

In July 2020, he made his debut at the base of the Grozny club, taking the place of right-back in the match against Krasnodar (0: 4). Brother Beslan has nothing at all grown together with football. But Arsen did not play in Akhmat either. He played six matches for Grozny, receiving two yellow cards. And already at the beginning of this year he moved to the “Ural”. According to Transfermarkt, Yekaterinburg residents paid € 55,000 for the 21-year-old player.

Last season, Adamov played nine matches for Ural and even gave an assist to Ramazan Gadzhimuradov in the game against Arsenal Tula (2: 0). But in the current season, Arsen has played 10 matches in the RPL for the club from Yekaterinburg, but has not yet been noted for effective actions. Nevertheless, this did not prevent him from receiving an invitation to the Russian national team from Karpin.

Reaction of Adamov and President of “Ural” Ivanov

The footballer himself has already told the “Championship” about the emotions of the first call to the national team.

“I would like to thank everyone. I am very glad to be called up to the national team. For me, this is a step forward, I was moving towards this. Glad to be on the national team. If I am called, then I am on the right track. After the game, I went up to the fans, and Shalimov called me over and said: “Do you know that you were called up to the national team?” I was surprised: “Which team?” I am glad. Now I will fly away with the team, and in the morning I will fly to Moscow, ”Adamov said.

The president of Ural also reacted to his invitation to the Russian national team Grigory Ivanov…

“Many were injured in Arsen’s position, Samoshnikov also dropped out yesterday. We are very happy for Arsen, he trains a lot, he made himself. We are very proud of the guy who achieved such recognition. He is happy, he will prove that this is not an advance, ”Ivanov said in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Maxim Pakhomov.