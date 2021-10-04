why Dalaloyan was criticized for the words about the delivery of cars by the Averins – RT in Russian

Olympic champion Artur Dalaloyan was severely criticized for his opinion on the cars donated to the Averin sisters after the Tokyo Games. He called the decision not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason, did not win medals, but whose history went unnoticed. In response, the president of the All-Russian Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Irina Viner-Usmanova, called him an “idiot”, and the famous figure skater Irina Rodnina considered the behavior of both the gymnast and those who were discussing this scandal “bad form”. The head coach of the Russian national synchronized swimming team, Tatyana Pokrovskaya, on the contrary, stood up for the athlete and noted that everyone has the right to express their point of view. He was also supported by Evgeny Kafelnikov, in whose opinion Dalaloyan did not deserve such criticism in his address.

“There are too many idiots in Russia. I do not want to speak about the speech of one of them “

The scandal around Olympic champion Artur Dalaloyan and his words about the cars donated to gymnasts Dina and Arina Averin has not subsided for several days. In particular, the legendary figure skater Irina Rodnina called the behavior of both the gymnast himself and those who discuss this topic “bad form”.

The reason for the dispute was the presentation of cars to Russian athletes after the Games in Tokyo. Dina, who took second place in the individual all-around, won the BMW X5 along with the champions, and her sister Arina, who did not make it to the podium, got the BMW X3 as silver and bronze medalists.

In an interview with Sport-Express, Dalaloyan, who together with his partners won a historic victory in the team tournament, honestly admitted that such a decision caused him a “slight misunderstanding”.

“On the one hand, the girls deserved what they got. On the other hand, this is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed. Unlike the Averins, ”the athlete said.

At the same time, he doubted that the Russians had been sued in Japan, and admitted that he did not believe in a conspiracy against the domestic team in Tokyo.

“Only those who thoroughly understand the rules of rhythmic gymnastics can give a clear answer to this question. I can’t say that about myself. What caught your eye? The Israeli Lina Ashram had more complicated programs. But she made a mistake. In my opinion, rude … Nevertheless, the Ashram was highly praised. For our girls, of course, it is very insulting. But this is the decision of the judges. They don’t argue with them. And there are no random people at the Olympic Games in the panel of judges, ”Dalaloyan added.

After this conversation, a real flurry of criticism fell upon Arthur. Irina Viner-Usmanova, President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics, spoke the toughest of all. Defending her charges, she even called the champion an “idiot.”

“There are too many idiots in Russia. I do not want to comment on the speech of one of them. If the president thinks that giving Dina Averina a car is fair, then why would anyone argue with that? ” – quotes the Sport24 functionary.

The athlete was also criticized in the State Duma. So, the Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova did not see anything wrong with rewarding the Averins and expressed surprise at Dalaloyan’s position.

“I think it was done correctly. For us, everything was objectively clear … There are moments – you can compensate people for their work, if there is an opportunity. Since there was a chance to reward Dina in this way, it means that there is nothing to discuss here. This is ok and I totally agree with this decision. It’s strange that a fellow athlete would react like that. I don’t know, maybe he wasn’t in the mood. For me, it was a person who could not say so, – he surprised me, “- quotes Zhurova as” ! “.

In turn, Dmitry Svishchev, member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, recalled that the decision on the delivery of cars is made by the Public Council and the Olympians Support Fund, and it is simply incorrect for athletes to make any statements on this matter.

“We love our gymnast, we are worried about the incident that happened at the Olympics. We believe and hope that she will have more victories. We love all of our athletes. Our main task is to motivate them. A car is expensive, but people have spent their whole lives doing sports and giving themselves away. We are obliged to do everything in our power for them, ”he said.

Even Dalaloyan’s colleague in artistic gymnastics Anton Golotsutskov, two-time Olympic medalist in Beijing, supported the Averin sisters in the erupted scandal. In his opinion, the Russians were really sued in Tokyo, and therefore the decision to support them in this way is absolutely normal.

“Why are Olympic champions in our country separated from prize-winners? What, prize-winners train less, spend less time in the gym? Maybe they have less workload? It all depends – at least in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics – on the judges, do you understand? Even if you are an Olympic champion, roughly speaking, you can be moved to third place. Once, at the World Championships in Australia, I jumped to the gold medal, and they decided to put me in fourth position, because then, you see, I was just “ascending” in the world of big gymnastics, and the judges held me back. Therefore, I believe that the story with Averina is unfair, ”the gymnast emphasized.

Moreover, Golotsutskov believes that it is simply wrong for Arthur to speak like that about a girl-athlete.

“You got a medal, got a car – that’s all, why discuss others? I don’t know, I can’t speak out sharply: maybe Arthur harbored some grudge. But, on the contrary, I would be happy for her sincerely. We must be able to rejoice for the successes of other people. Honestly, I didn’t even expect such a story to happen, ”added the Olympic medalist.

“A person has the right to express his opinion. Why insult him? “

But the experts interviewed by RT, on the contrary, supported Dalaloyan. So, according to the head coach of the Russian national synchronized swimming team Tatyana Pokrovskaya, the gymnast had the right to express his point of view, whatever it may be. She also supported him in essence, stressing that cars intended for champions should be received exclusively by champions.

Also on the topic “Show how the marks are given”: how Putin supported Dina Averina during a meeting with the Olympians

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the winners of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The head of state awarded …

“The gymnasts are great. They fought and won a very beautiful victory in the team tournament. Of course, they are offended. I think everyone should get what they deserve. That is, it is not entirely correct when the silver medalist is handed a car as a champion. I always say: absolutely all Olympic medalists are heroes. But they need to be somehow differentiated. Gold is gold, ”the specialist noted.

The coach was also surprised by Viner-Usmanova’s harsh statement and called her words an overkill.

“I work at the same base with the gymnasts. They are very good guys and certainly not stupid. They are serious workers. In this situation, I am completely on his side. A person has the right to express his opinion. Why insult him? Moreover, I am sure that Dalaloyan spoke not only for himself, but also for many athletes. You can’t do that, ”Pokrovskaya added.

The famous tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov agreed with her. He also considers bullying a gymnast for an interview undeserved.

“By and large, it’s purple for me, who and what car was handed over to me. But Dalaloyan just expressed his opinion. Insults against him are inappropriate and undeserved. Although journalists themselves contribute to the outbreak of the scandal by discussing this topic and asking appropriate questions. The person expressed his point of view, and there is no need to focus on his answer, ”said the former first racket of the world.

However, he drew attention to the fact that even the delivery of expensive foreign cars will not override the failure of the Averins at the Olympic Games, since they may no longer have another opportunity to win gold.

“Chaos started with the cars. Now there can be many such cases. Of course, in our times everything was simpler. I am a man of the old school and received $ 37 thousand for winning the Olympic Games in Sydney, ”added Kafelnikov.