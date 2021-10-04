Why the Chris Hemsworth action movie Evacuation became the most watched Netflix movie

On the second place of the most popular streaming films – “Birdbox” (89 million views) and closes the three most successful films “Spencer’s Justice”.



Rating of films and TV series Netflix / Photo by Netflix

The plot of the motion picture

The American action movie “Evacuation” is based on the Ciudad comic strip by Andy Parks, the Russo brothers, Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman. It was directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo.

At the center of history – Mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has been assigned one of the wildest and most dangerous tasks of his career. He must free from captivity a criminal son who is wanted by an international organization. The main character, of course, agrees to such an act. However, you will find out after watching how they both get out of Bangladesh when two local drug lords are after them. The film has a lot of action, spectacular and violent scenes and special effects.

Chasing cars – one of the episodes of the action movie “Evacuation”, which Hemsworth calls “Hardest Action Episode of My Career”… It is filled with dangerous stunts and was filmed in one shot, which lasts almost 12 minutes.

Chris Hemsworth on the most difficult episode in the movie “Evacuation”: watch the video online

Actors who starred in the film:

Chris Hemsworth;

Rudhraksh Jaiswal;

David Harbor;

Pankaj Tripathi;

Randyp Hoodah;

Golshifte Farakhani;

Mark Donato;

Fay Masterson;

Derek Luke.

“Evacuation” 2020: watch the trailer

Premiere and critical reviews

The movie premiered on April 24, 2020 on Netflix. Despite its high popularity on Netflix, on Rotten Tomatoes, the tape received only 67% of the viewership points and a 69% rating from critics.

The film received a variety of reviews. Critics, of course, appreciated the acting of Chris Hemsworth and Randyp Hooda, as well as their stunts, but the plot is considered weak and condemned in the scene of violence.