Why watch Sweet Tooth: The Antler Boy

On June 4, Netflix released season 1 of the fantastic series Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers. The project was produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. Here’s why you should pay attention to this soulful post-apocalyptic adventure based on DC comics.

Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers is about a world facing the aftermath of a deadly virus. With the emergence of a destructive infection for a mysterious reason, unusual babies began to appear in the world – hybrids of humans and various animals. One of these amazing creatures is the main character of the series – Gus, a boy with deer ears and antlers. For many years, his father hid him in the forest so that embittered people would not get to the baby, who consider hybrids to be guilty of human troubles. But one day the boy’s father dies, and Gus is left all alone. He realizes that the moment has come to go in search of a mother he never knew, as well as a refuge where he can live peacefully with other hybrids. Soon he has a company – outwardly brutal, but at the bottom of his soul, kind big man Geppard.

The creators of the series competently build the story of the wanderings of the unusual boy Gus across post-apocalyptic America. We watch Gus and Geppard overcome all sorts of dangerous obstacles, and then these intense scenes flow into sincere, kind, sometimes even touching moments of calm. The couple’s adventure is interrupted at times by dramatic stories of other people from this post-apocalyptic world. Each of the storylines is interesting in itself, while they harmoniously merge into the overall narrative, revealing to us more details about the world and its inhabitants. The fun of this non-linear adventure is complemented by the emotional themes it brings up. On the one hand, we are asked to reflect on the rejection of everything unusual, and on the other, on human readiness in the most difficult moments to show humanity to those who are not at all like us.

An important feature of the series “Sweet Tooth” is the charming and convincing duet of Gus and Geppard, played by young Christian Convery and Nonso Anosi. A hybrid boy and a hefty ex-athlete who is surviving in the new world, throughout the season go through a common emotional path and get closer despite the circumstances. Dynamic relationships of opposites, emitting lively emotions, do not leave you indifferent, and in some scenes they touch you to the core.

Despite being a bit dark, Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers is quite family-friendly. This adventure story is a thoughtful work, not just another silly project for children with primitive content and presentation. “Sweet Tooth” does not try to lisp with a young audience, he speaks to her as a conscious interlocutor, including on rather complex topics. Although at times the series may not be childishly serious or even harsh, but together with the competent balance of a humanistic message and a rich adventure, the creators choose the perfect tone to tell this story interestingly to viewers of different ages.

Judging by the infrequent use of computer effects, which, moreover, do not look perfect in some places, the project did not have a large budget. However, a careful scripting of the world, skillful work with locations, decorations, make-up and costumes allowed the creators to present this post-apocalyptic reality alive and diverse. We are interested in discovering new facets of this setting as the main character learns more and more about the world around him, which his father hid from him. The spectacular cinematography and confident direction of Jim Meekle take this visual story to a special cinematic level.

Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers is a wonderful and unusual adventure series for the whole family. Such exciting projects for viewers of different ages, while thoughtful and sincere, rarely appear on small and large screens. That is why such works should be supported so that they do not disappear behind the mountains of primitive family and children’s content. The season 1 finale clearly hints at a sequel. We can only hope that the audience’s interest in “Sweet Tooth” will be high enough, and we will see how the adventures of a boy with antlers and the heart of a real person will end.



