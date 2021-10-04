Will Jokerit come out on top in the West? Preview October 4: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Six matches will take place today. If successful in Chelyabinsk, Jokerit will lead the Western Conference, Vityaz and Dynamo Riga will play in the Far East, Siberia will take Torpedo, Avangard will meet Avtomobilist, and CSKA will play Kunlun.

After a difficult start of the season, Yekaterinburg seemed to have gained a normal pace, but now they are back in the black strip: four defeats in a row. From the last trip to Nur-Sultan, Ufa and Magnitogorsk, they managed to bring only one point. Avangard continues the alternation of victories and defeats: after the success in the game against Spartak (4: 0), followed by a defeat by Lokomotiv (1: 4), after the victory over Sochi (3: 1) – a failure with “Tractor” (3: 4).

Both teams have a hard time playing in the minority: Avangard with 75.7% neutralization takes the sixth place from the bottom, Avtomobilist with 66.7% is the last.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Scoring series of three matches have Stanislav Bocharov (1 + 2) and Jesse Blacker (2 + 1), six matches Corban Knight (3 + 3), and eight Sergey Tolchinsky (2 + 7). The next assists will be the hundredth in the KHL for Francis Paré…

Motorist Abandoned washers 76 Face-to-face victories Vanguard 95 Abandoned washers

On September 17, Avtomobilist lost 1: 3 at home.

Traumatized

Traktor now has a difficult calendar, but victories over CSKA (2: 1) and Avangard (4: 3) give optimism to its fans. This is not counting the match in St. Petersburg, where the players from Chelyabinsk were leading in the course of the meeting in three goals, but gave the victory to SKA (3: 4 B). So today, Jokerit will have a warm welcome.

“It’s nice to be a part of a team whose players play so well and fight for each other,” the head coach of Jokerit noted at the end of the last match with Severstal (4: 1) Lauri Maryamaki… His team has already won 11 consecutive victories. Yesterday’s misfire between Dynamo Moscow and Magnitka opened the way for Jokerit to the first place in the West.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Personal scoring streaks in the asset Brian O’Neill (eight matches, 2 + 10), Tomi Kivisto (four, 1 + 3); Otto Leskinen (three, 1 + 3). The next match will be the 300th in the KHL for John Norman and the hundredth for David Sklenichka…

Tractor Abandoned washers 25 Face-to-face victories Jokerite 48 Abandoned washers

Jokerit won 5-4 at home this season in overtime. And away he won the last five matches against Traktor.

Traumatized

By changing Igor Nikitin on Sergey Fedorov, the CSKA management counted on attacking hockey, however, it was with the attack that the army team had problems: in the last five games they did not score more than one puck in the main time. Anyway, 28 goals in 13 games is one of the worst indicators in the Western Conference. But today there is an opportunity to correct the statistics, since Kunlun concedes an average of three and a half goals per game in the current championship. The pluses of CSKA include one of the best performance indicators of the majority – 32.3%.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

The next puck will be the hundredth in the KHL for Konstantin Okulov… Bogdan Kiselevich today can play the 600th match in the League, Maxim Sorkin – hundredth. Lucas Lockhart scores points in the last three matches (3 + 1).

CSKA Abandoned washers thirty Face-to-face victories Kunlun Red Star 12 Abandoned washers

In the previous season, CSKA won both matches against Kunlun in one goal.

Traumatized

Khabarovsk, after changing the coach, began to gradually rectify the situation. During the current home series, both matches were won: Torpedo (4: 3 OT) and Riga Dynamo (3: 2 B). However, only one point separates them from the last line in the Eastern Conference.

Vityaz lost two matches before being sent to the farthest departure of the season. If the defeat against Lokomotiv (1: 4) can be called relatively expected, then the failure against Kunlun (2: 4) was a small sensation. Podol residents have quite interesting figures regarding the game in unequal compositions: they are one of the best in the championship in terms of majority realization (32.1%) and at the same time in outsiders in terms of playing in the minority (68.8% neutralization).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

The leaders of Vityaz, who are on the list of the top scorers of the championship, have personal scoring series: Daniel Odette scores points in eight matches in a row (7 + 5), Miro Aaltonen – five (1 + 6). Fedor Malykhin close to the hundredth puck in the KHL, and Viktor Antipin two points are missing to 200.

Amur Abandoned washers 68 Face-to-face victories Knight 68 Abandoned washers

In the previous championship, the rivals exchanged home victories, Amur won 3: 1.

Traumatized

Admiral continues to be one of the worst teams in terms of performance (22 goals in the current season) and surplus (7.7%). The residents of Riga scored just one more goal. Four goals in the last five meetings allowed the hosts to win one victory: the current home streak began with a win against Torpedo (2: 1). During the farthest trip of the season, the residents of Riga managed to score one point, ending in a draw in the main time of the match with Amur (2: 3 B).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Kristaps Zile today can play the 200th match in the KHL, and Roberts Mamchits – hundredth. Mark Verba is among the leaders of the championship in terms of the number of strength techniques (46), and Kamil Fazylzyanov – on blocked shots (31).

Admiral Abandoned washers thirty Face-to-face victories Dynamo 32 Abandoned washers

The last time these rivals met on February 22, 2020, “Admiral” won 3: 1 at home.

Traumatized

Before the start of the next home series, Novosibirsk met with CSKA, and a draw in regulation time (0: 1 OT), as well as a victory over Salavat Yulaev (3: 1), given the current state of affairs, can be considered a success. Siberia is the least efficient team of the current season (19 goals in 12 games). Torpedo’s trip to the Far East did not work out: they lost to Amur (3: 4 OT) and Admiral (1: 2), leaving the playoff zone.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

The next victory will be the hundredth in the KHL for Harri syateri… Damir Zhafyarov does not leave the ice without scored points four meetings in a row (2 + 5). Kirill Rasskazov scored 99 points in the KHL.

Siberia Abandoned washers 71 Face-to-face victories Torpedo 79 Abandoned washers

On September 7, Nizhny Novgorod lost 0: 3 at home.

Traumatized