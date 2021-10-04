Will Smith named his best and worst movie

For one he was nominated for an Oscar, and for the second he received 5 Golden Raspberries.

Will Smith recently took part in the popular GQ show, where he answered questions about himself. The actor told which of his films he considers the best and worst in his entire career.

“I think two films claim the title of the best: the first“ Men in Black ”and“ The Pursuit of Happiness ”. For various reasons, these are two almost perfect films, “- quoted by the actor The Hollywood Reporter.

Men in Black became a blockbuster and launched the most successful sci-fi franchise. The drama “The Pursuit of Happiness” is of a completely different kind, but it turned out to be no less successful, and most importantly, Smith was nominated for an Oscar for his role in it.

The star considers the Western “Wild, Wild West” by Barry Sonnenfeld to be the most terrible film in his entire career. The comedy was a failure in every sense. She was not supported by critics, not appreciated by the audience, and she did not recoup the budget. She has eight nominations for the “Golden Raspberry”, five of which she received. So the film did not bring any money or fame to any of the participants, and the on-screen pair of Smith and Kevin Kline was recognized as the worst.

“Wild, Wild West is just a thorn in one place. I’m there with the men. And I don’t like it, ”said the actor.

Author: Maksakova Yana