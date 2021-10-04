Will Smith to star in a thriller about a double life from the director of “Explosive Blonde” and the writers of “Red 2”

Director David Leitch, known to the public for the action films Blistering Blonde, Deadpool 2 and John Wick, is gearing up to launch a project that several influential film industry players are currently seeking to acquire at once: Warner Bros., MGM, Paramount , Sony and major streaming services. Litch will not only direct the film “Fast & Loose”, but also personally produce the novelty.

CEOs of large companies may have sensed the impressive profit margins of Fast & Loose, especially after other action experts, John and Eric Hober, who were responsible for the adaptation of Steve Alten’s book Meg: A Horror Story, joined the film crew and the adaptation of the comic book “Red”, which resulted in such tapes as “Meg: Monster of the Depth” in 2018 and “Red 2” in 2013, respectively. By the way, the authors are now working on sequels to the above films.

The chances of success for the upcoming film Fast & Loose only increased when the name of Oscar-nominated Will Smith (The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black) appeared in the thriller cast.

Deadline reports that the plot of the project focuses on a certain John Riley (Will Smith), who seeks to understand who he really is, after a failed attempt on his life. The hero has lost his memory, but, trying to unravel the tangle of clues, he gets even more confused, as he learns that he led two different lifestyles. The real identity belongs either to a cocky crime boss surrounded by beautiful women and expensive cars, or to a humble undercover CIA agent with no family or friends.

Apparently, the filming process for “Fast & Loose” will not start soon, as Lynch is now busy working on the action movie “High Speed ​​Train”, which will star Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga and other stars. And also in his work schedule, the next is the “Division” with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. In the coming years, Will Smith will play in the historical drama “Liberation”, the sequels to the films “Bad Boys” and “Bright”, a remake of “Airplane, Train, Car”.