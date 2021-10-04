Will Smith to star in action movie directed by Deadpool and John Wick – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Will Smith is starring in the new film Fast & Loose, directed by David Leitch. Screenwriters – Joe and Erich Hober (RED, Meg).

According to Deadline, all major Hollywood studios are currently fighting for the right to take the project under their wing. According to an insider, Warner, Paramount, MGM, Sony and top streaming companies have joined the auction.

Smith will play John Riley, who wakes up in Tihaune with amnesia from a brutal beating. Well, then – according to the well-known scheme: Riley begins to restore events and realizes that he led a double life: in one he is a CIA operative undercover and without any prospects, in the other – an influential mafioso leading a luxurious lifestyle. The problem is that John can’t figure out which one was the real one. The film has no premiere date yet.

It is noteworthy that Litch began to develop the project while still a minor producer, deciding to give the picture a go only now – having ascended to the pinnacle of success.

Recall: David’s arsenal as a director, screenwriter and producer includes “John Wick”, “Deadpool”, “Explosive Blonde”, “Hobbs and Shaw”. As a director of secondary plans, he worked on 2011 “Conan the Barbarian”, “Wolverine” 2013, “Escape Plan”, “Jurassic World”, “The First Avenger”.