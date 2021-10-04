Zach Snyder reveals who could have played Batman instead of Ben Affleck

There were two candidates, one of them being the star of the Dark Knight trilogy.

Shot from the movie “Justice League Zach Snyder”

Zack Snyder revealed during the Happy Sad Confused podcast who could have played Batman in the DCU if Ben Affleck had turned down the role.



Affleck made his debut as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder admitted that before filming, he really considered another actor, because Ben Affleck had long doubted whether to play Batman. And the second candidate was Matthias Schonarts (the director’s words are quoted by ScreenRant):

Matthias Schonarts [рассматривался на роль]… We discussed this with him for a long time. He never wore a suit, but I did a lot of mockups because Ben was in a quandary. And I don’t blame him. ”

Snyder was also asked if he had any plans to do a crossover with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. The director replied that such an idea was discussed. What’s more, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played Robin’s detective John Blake, was then being considered for the role of Batman:

“It would be difficult, interesting and cool. Batman would be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. ”

The news that Ben Affleck will play Batman was greeted negatively by DC fans, especially after his other superhero project – the failed “Daredevil”. However, in the end, many people liked Affleck’s controversial Dark Knight.

Ben Affleck will return to his role as Batman in The Flash, which will be released on November 3, 2022.

