Zenit is the examiner of Juventus. And this is not a joke – 10/04/2021

On the eve of Saturday’s Turin derby, Massimiliano Allegri convinced the media and his players that it would be even harder to beat Torino than Chelsea. This is approximately how it happened: three points were given to Juventus with great difficulty. After the match, the players of the “Old Lady” rejoiced as if the result had not been achieved in a separate meeting, but the next title had been taken. Against the background of a shaky start in the 2021/22 season, this victory for the Bianconeri really became something of a trophy ahead of the October pause for the national teams.

The ending was remembered first of all by the way Juve defended the minimum advantage. For example, instead of giving a corner, several people “dug in” at the flag and dragged out time to the last on the patch at the front line. The Allegri team absolutely did not care about aesthetics and attacking football: victory had to be achieved at any cost. And not only for the sake of moving up the table, but also in order to prove to themselves and their rivals: “Juve” is alive, he was buried too early.

Now Zenit will have to meet in the Champions League with a completely different (though still cooler than St. Petersburg) team. Allegri objectively needed time to bring the lost team back to life. And against Chelsea and Torino, she showed the same toughness and healthy football cynicism, without which even great masters are not able to win. Juventus killed the Londoners and their Turin “best friends”, gaining a serious boost of self-confidence and the opportunity to take a breath before the new battles in Serie A and the Champions League.

Before traveling to St. Petersburg on October 20, “Old Lady” will have to fight with “Roma” – one of the most principled historical rivals, and even with Jose Mourinho at the head. Immediately after Zenit, the Bianconeri is waiting for the fiercest opponent – Inter, and in Milan. And before the return meeting with the blue-white-blue, Juve will receive Sassuolo and go to visit Verona. It turns out that in total Juve will play five matches in two weeks.

This is quite enough to understand whether Allegri & Co is capable of seriously fighting for a place in the first four of Serie A. And at the same time it will become clear how the October Juventus is in the teeth of the current Zenit, which for the first time in several years seems to be a team capable of serious Compete for the Champions League playoffs.