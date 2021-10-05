❤️ Which of the actors became a couple on the set of the film – photo

There are many beautiful couples in cinema. Among them there are those who brought love from the screen to life. 5-tv.ru remembered the relationship of which stars began on the set.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Colleagues warned Mendes about Gosling’s complex nature. However, after a while, the artists began to be noticed outside the set. Neither age difference (Mendes is six years older than Gosling) nor publicity prevented the stars’ attitude.

Fans predicted the imminent separation of the couple. According to most viewers, Gosling should have been tired of his beloved’s “team spirit”. The daughter of Cuban revolutionaries, fans believed, would one day encroach on Ryan’s personal freedom. However, the artist himself does not seem to suffer at all from the strong-willed character of the chosen one. In an interview, when asked what he was looking for in a girl, Gosling replied: “Eva Mendes. I have nothing more to look for. ”

Mendes and Gosling got married five years after the relationship began. Photo: globallookpress.com / Brent Perniac

The wedding of the actors was a secret. According to insiders, Mendes and Gosling exchanged vows in 2016 in the presence of several relatives and friends. However, there is still no official confirmation of the marriage. The actress gave birth to two daughters Gosling: Esmeralda and Amada. Mendes supports her beloved in her work and even played in Gosling’s film How to Catch a Monster. The girl called this work an interesting experience.

Ekaterina Klimova and Igor Petrenko

Ekaterina Klimova and Igor Petrenko studied at the same university, but the artist was a year older, so their paths did not intersect then. The actors met on the set of the series “The Best City on Earth”. At that time, both were not free. In addition, Catherine’s daughter Lisa was growing up. However, this did not stop the actors from starting dating. The novel by Ekaterina Klimova and Igor Petrenko was continued after the actor left his wife.

Petrenko could not save his marriage to Krimova. Photo: TASS / Matytsin Valery

Ekaterina Klimova and Igor Petrenko got married in 2004. In this marriage, the sons of Roots and Matvey were born. The actors were considered one of the most beautiful couples in the domestic show business. The relationship of the stars inspired fans to believe in true love. But after almost ten years, the artists of the marriage divorced. The reason for the breakup was Petrenko’s addiction to alcohol. In 2015, Klimova married for the third time, in which her daughter Bella was born. However, this marriage was unsuccessful. The couple divorced four years later. Petrenko married for the third time in 2016. In a marriage with Christina Brodskaya, the actor had three girls.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the action movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2004. At first, the actors did not get along. Their mutual barbs began to affect the workflow, which did not like the crew very much. The actors were even locked in a trailer to make up. But the enmity between Jolie and Pitt did not last long – they fell in love before the end of filming.

At the time of work on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. Jolie, meanwhile, had two failed marriages and a struggle with drug addiction behind her shoulders. The artist also had two adopted children.

Jolie and Pitt were considered the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. Photo: globallookpress.com / imago stock & people

Jolie and Pitt hid their romance for a long time, but the paparazzi photographed them on the beach. The pictures spread all over the world and reached Pitt’s wife. Soon, Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce. The world was divided into two camps: some sympathized with Aniston and criticized Jolie, others rejoiced at the appearance of “Brangelina” – that was the name of the couple Brad and Angelina. Pitt formalized the paternity of Jolie’s adopted children. Then the couple adopted another child, in 2006, the couple had a daughter, Shiloh Nouvel, in 2008, the twins Knox and Vivien.

The wedding of Pitt and Jolie took place only seven years after the beginning of the relationship. But the official marriage lasted only two years. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce. There is a version that the reason for the breakup was Pitt’s addiction to alcohol and marijuana.











Irina Starshenbaum and Alexander Petrov

novel Irina Starshenbaum and Alexandra Petrova began on the set of the movie “Attraction”. Young people played lovers, whose relationship is developing against the backdrop of the invasion of aliens on Earth. Irina played a high school student, the daughter of a military man, and Sasha – a simple guy who is not at all favored by the girl’s father. The first rumors about the romance of the actors appeared after the release of the trailer. Even then, the audience saw a spark between the artists.

It is noteworthy that at the first meeting the actors were indifferent to each other. According to the actress, when she first saw Petrova, she thought, “They are still falling in love with him, some nonsense!” The young man, in turn, noted that he had not heard anything about the actress, although she had already been approved for the role in “Attraction”.

For the sake of Starshenbaum, Petrov left the girl he had been dating for ten years. Photo: TASS / Sergey Fadeichev

In an interview, Alexander Petrov admitted that he had not thought about the family before meeting Starshenbaum. And after meeting a girl, he wanted to buy a house in the Moscow region and acquire a garden and a vegetable garden. The actress shared that because of her work, her personal life has faded into the background. However, the inner strength and masculinity of Petrov forced her to reconsider her beliefs.

The romance of Petrov and Starshenbaum lasted for several years, the couple even announced their engagement, but it never came to a wedding. The actors broke up in the spring of 2019, a few months later Petrov appeared in public with a new darling, Stasya Miloslavskaya. Irina, meanwhile, in an interview with the press admitted that she was in love again, but she was in no hurry to show her new chosen one.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

At the time of the beginning of work on “Twilight”, the performer of the main the role of Bella Swan, Kristen Stewart, was only 17 years old. Pattinson, who ended up playing her lover, was warned about the adolescence of a film partner. Like, be careful.

However, on-screen love grew into something more – an affair began between Stewart and Pattinson. Secular journalists decided that the news about the relationship of the stars of “Twilight” – just a PR stunt. Nevertheless, fans of the franchise believed in the sincerity of the idols’ feelings – for a long time the couple of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were one of the most beautiful in Hollywood.

Many do not believe that the romance of the stars was real, and not a PR move. Photo: globallookpress / imago stock & people via imago

Stewart and Pattinson parted ways in 2012. There is a version that the reason for the breakup was the actress’s betrayal with the director of the film “Snow White and the Huntsman” Rupert Sanders. Later, Kristen Stewart announced her bisexuality. Since 2019, Stewart has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Pattinson is dating Sookie Waterhouse. Insiders report about the imminent wedding of the couple.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany

The actors met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001. As Paul Bettany later admitted, by that time he was already in love with Jennifer Connelly. The actress became popular in the late 90s when she played in the movie “Dark City”, and aspiring actor Bettany could not resist Jennifer’s charm and beauty. Filming for A Beautiful Mind ended: Bettany and Connelly departed to different cities, but continued to call frequently.

The turning point in the relationship of the couple was the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Connelly at the time lived with her son from a previous relationship in an apartment near the Twin Towers. As soon as Bettany found out that the World Trade Center buildings had collapsed, he tried to call Connelly. The girl did not get in touch for two days. Then, according to Paul, he realized that he could not live without Jennifer.

Bettany and Connelly not only live together, but also work. Photo: globallookpress.com / Lisa O’Connor

Two years later, the actors played a modest wedding. In the marriage, two children were born – a son, Stellan and a daughter, Agnes Lark. The couple is considered one of the strongest in Hollywood. In 2009, the actors appeared together in the film “Origins”: Bettany played Charles Darwin, and Connelly played his wife Emma.