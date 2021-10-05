10 actors who got fired during filming – reasons

We decided to tell you 10 stories about the tricks of the stars, because of which they were forced to leave the set. You will read who replaced the actors at such an indefinite time, and even about who managed to get back into the shooting.

Megan Fox – Rosie Huntington-Whiteley



Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / Photo BrightSide

During the filming of the film “Transformers 3: The Dark Side of the Moon“Megan Fox had a falling out with director Michael Bay and left the set of the tape.

Cause: The director demanded that the actress gain 3-4 kilograms and create the necessary tan to be more suitable for the role.

Working with such a person is awful, – said Megan Fox about the director.

Replacement: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Robert Downey Jr-George Clooney



Robert Downey Jr and George Clooney / Photo BrightSide

In film “Gravity“Robert Downey Jr. was given one of the leading roles. However, after a few days of work on the film, he was fired.

Cause: frequent improvisation; the directors realized that he was not at all suitable for such a role.

Robert is a fantastic actor, but the technological aspects of “Gravity” will become an obstacle to his manner of acting, – said the film’s director Alfonso Cuaron.

Replacement: George Clooney.

Nicole Kidman – Jodie Foster



Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster / Photo BrightSide

After 18 sets, playing the role of a mother in a thriller “Room of fear“Nicole Kidman was forced to leave filming.

Reason: a knee injury sustained earlier on the set of the musical “Moulin Rouge”.

Replacement: Jodie Foster.

Ryan Gosling – Mark Wahlberg



Ryan Gosling and Mark Wahlberg / Photo BrightSide

Interestingly, Ryan Gosling was not fired while filming. “The Lovely Bones“, but literally one day before the start (however, we cannot but include it in our selection).

CauseRyan Gosling put on a lot of weight before the movie started because he thought his character should look like that. Director Peter Jackson did not approve of the actor’s creative impulse.

Replacement: Mark Wahlberg

Richard Gere – Perry King



Richard Gore and Perry King / Photo by BrightSide

Drama “Lords of Flatbush“1974 would have been the debut for 25-year-old Richard Gere. If he hadn’t been fired right during the filming.

Cause: aggressive behavior on the set: quarrels with other actors and a fight between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone over such a trifle – Richard allegedly dropped a fat piece of chicken on Sylvester’s pants on purpose.

Replacement: Perry King.

Stuart Townsend – Viggo Mortensen



Stuart Townsend and Viggo Mortensen / Photo BrightSide

Stewart was fired from “Lord of the rings“because of his age.

Cause: the actor is too young for the character of Aragorn.

Replacement: Viggo Mortensen (this trilogy made the actor very popular).

Anne Hathaway – Katherine Heigl



Anne Heteuey and Katherine Heigl / Photo BrightSide

As soon as filming began “A little pregnant“, Anne Hathaway suddenly changed her mind about playing the part, fell out with the director and left.

Cause: The actress found out that the film will have a scene where they will depict childbirth.

Replacement: Katherine Heigl.

Eric Stoltz – Michael J. Foxtrot



Eric Stolz and Michael J. Fox / Photo by BrightSide

For 5 weeks Eric Stolz played Marty McFly in the first part of the film “Back to the Future“. Further – the actor was forced to leave the set.

Cause:

Eric Stolz lacked some detail that would make this role really funny and memorable,

– said the director of the film, Robert Zemeckis.

The studio had to re-shoot all the material with a new hero.

Replacement: Michael J. Fox

Jean-Claude Van Dam – Kevin Peter Hall



Jean-Claude Van Dam and Kevin Peter Hall / Photo by BrightSide

2 days after the start of the film, 27-year-old Jean-Claude Van Dam left the project “Predator1987, where Arnold Schwarzenegger also played.

Cause: the actor was unhappy with his character, who had to walk in a hot suit and mask for the whole film; beating a stuntman from a film crew.

It is known that the producers were not very upset by the news of the actor’s departure from the film, since they themselves believed that Jean-Claude Van Damme in the role of the Predator did not look threatening and had a short stature.

Replacement: Kevin Peter Hall

Christian Bale – Leonardo DiCaprio – Christian Bale



Christian Bale – Leonardo DiCaprio / Photo BrightSide

In 2000, the creators “American psychopath“immediately approved for the main role of then little-known Christian Bale. But the famous Leonardo DiCaprio became interested in the role, and Christian Bale was instantly fired along with director Mary Harron, who defended Bale’s candidacy. At the same time, DiCaprio’s fans convinced the actor that such a role would ruin his image the guy from “Titanic.” As a result, Christian Bale and director Mary Harron were returned to the shooting.