11 inspiring films about real women | Reviews

It is important for a woman to realize herself. Whether it’s family, career, or even saving the world. We offer 11 inspiring films, the plots of which are based on the biographies of bright representatives of the fair sex, who, having fully revealed their potential, changed the world for the better, while remaining Women with a capital letter.

“Frida” (2002) 16+

A still from the film “Frida”. Photo from the site Kinopoisk.ru

Brilliant Salma Hayek as the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. She was 20 years old when she married the famous artist Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina) – middle-aged, rich and depraved. The film is based on Hayden Herrera’s book Frida: The Biography of Frida Kahlo.

Jane Austen (2006) 12+

A drama about the relationship of the English writer Jane Austen (Ann Hataway) and Irish lawyer Thomas Lefroy (James McAvoy). Will Jane be able to reject the advances of Lady Grisham’s nephew, go against her parents and defy social norms?

“Coco to Chanel” (2009) 16+

A still from the film “Coco do Chanel”. Photo from the site Kinopoisk.ru

A story about a fashion designer who changed the world. A film about the legendary personality – designer Coco Chanel (Audrey Tautou). The period is captured when she was not yet the famous trendsetter, who put on a man’s suit on a woman and came up with a little black dress.

“The Iron Lady” (2011) 12+

Biographical film about the life of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep). For the performance of this role, the actress received the eighth Golden Globe statuette in the Best Actress – Drama category, as well as her third Oscar for Best Actress. However, Margaret Thatcher herself, who at first refused to watch the picture, claimed that Meryl Streep could not embody her real image on the screen.

“Diana: A Love Story” (2013) 12+

A film about the last two years of Lady Dee’s life (Naomi Watts), ranging from her divorce from Prince Charles to an affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. A few years after parting with the prince, Diana almost forgets about her personal life and devotes herself to social activities. But one meeting changes everything.

Big Eyes (2014) 16+

Director’s film Tim Burton… Artist Walter Keane (Christoph Waltz) came up with pop art. His paintings, depicting children with huge eyes, create a real sensation. But at the peak of the artist’s fame, his modest wife Margaret (Amy Adams) suddenly declares that Walter is a fraud, and it was she who invented and wrote children with big eyes.

Jackie (2016) 18+

The assassination of John F. Kennedy through the eyes of his wife, the first lady of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman). The filmmakers reproduced one of the tragic moments in American history – the assassination of the president, as well as the several days that followed, showing these events through the eyes of Jacqueline herself. The world admired her composure. But what did the woman actually go through?

“Dangerous Element” (2019) 12+

British drama film about the life of the experimental scientist Maria Sklodowska-Curie (Rosamund Pike). The plot reveals the main points of her biography – a meeting with her husband and research partner Pierre Curie, the discovery of radium and polonium, the tragic death of a loved one. The film is skillfully woven into the events of the future, closely related to the discoveries of Mary, showing what can lead to careless or unreasonable use of the “dangerous element.”

“One breath” (2020) 12+

Russian sports drama. The film is based on the biography of Natalia Molchanova, multiple world champion and world record holder in freediving. The main character of the film Marina Gordeeva (Victoria Isakova) Is a 40-year-old divorced woman with two student children. She works in a job she hates and believes that life is in general lived. One day, the children accompany Marina to rest in Turkey to help her overcome a psychologically difficult period. There she discovers freediving – a dangerous sport that radically changes her life.

“Doctor Lisa” (2020) 16+

One day in the life of the head of the aid fund Elizaveta Glinka (Chulpan Khamatova). Even in the morning she planned to spend it with her family, celebrating the 30th wedding anniversary, but she has to go to the station to feed the homeless, and to a doctor she knows to save the dying girl. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are watching her.

“White Snow” (2021) 6+

The screen recreates a historical moment for Russian sports at the 1997 World Ski Championships in Norway under the leadership of Elena Vyalbe (Olga Lerman). For the first time in the history of cross-country skiing, a Russian skier won five gold medals out of five possible.

Have you seen these films? What pictures would you add to this list?