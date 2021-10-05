5 coolest looks at the 2021 Oscars

The season of awards has come to an end. In two months we managed to see a lot: three completely different outfits of Michael B. Jordan at the BAFTA ceremony, and Daniel Kaluyu in pajamas at the SAG Awards, and Joaquin Phoenix’s ceremonial sweatshirt at the Golden Globe broadcast, and a Harry Styles combination of leather and feathers at the Grammy. All this, of course, ends with the “Oscar”, which was held in several cities at once. The guys showed their outfits on the red carpet in different parts of the world. It was really difficult to choose favorites this time, because there were a lot of guests at the ceremony. Still, we have five favorites, to whom we are ready to give separate golden statuettes of the winners.

Karamo Brown

On the red carpet this year, five shades rule at once, among which there was also blue. In a suit the color of a clear spring sky, Karamo Brown appeared: he tried on a Prada two-piece, decorated with a black boutonniere. We think, looking at the image of Brown, you will definitely decide to buy brooches, which are gradually taking over the guys’ wardrobes.

Coleman Domingo

Together with blue outfits, images in neon shades ruled the ball. Colman Domingo chose the Versace couture triplet in fuchsia shade (we remind you that your wardrobe still needs pink things): the master’s jacket was embroidered with crystals and complemented with gold buttons. Colman picked up the jewelry in the color of the fittings: several rings and a bracelet perfectly complemented the set.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya was one of the few to choose a more subdued color combination at the ceremony. The actor got the dark deuce Bottega Veneta. Without jewelry, the image would have looked too boring, so the outfit was complemented by sparkling Bvlgari models: a pendant, watches and rings.

Sacha Baron Cohen

This combination of a brown blazer and beige trousers by Sasha Baron Cohen is part of the Ralph Lauren collection. Complement this truly summer set with Omega watches and elegant chocolate-colored loafers. We know what shoes you can’t do without in the warm season.

Luckith Stanfield

Perhaps the most elegant (and sexy) combination went to Lakit Stanfield. Black Saint Laurent jumpsuit with white shirt, chunky chain and chunky buckle belt. It seems we now have the perfect look for outdoor parties.

+

But we put these three looks out of the rating: Brad Pitt, Leslie Odom Jr. and Questlove were in the center of attention on the Oscar night.

Brad Pitt

Well what can I say: Pitt and tuxedos (especially from the Brioni collection) are simply made for each other. Just look at the actor’s hairstyle: a carelessly gathered ponytail is a real hello from the 1970s.

Leslie Odom Jr.

The actor had the most striking images this season. The bold (or rather, shiny) point is a Brioni suit, made of threads interspersed with gold.

Questlove

Crocs on the red carpet? Why not. The pandemic year has made us akin to these comfortable clogs, and the main proof of this is the Questlove outfit.

Photo: Getty Images