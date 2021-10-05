A football player accused of treason was nominated for the “Gentleman of the Year” award :: Football :: RBC Sport

In addition to Matvey Safonov, 11 more players are competing for the Komsomolskaya Pravda award. At the first stage, the fans vote, at the second stage, the winner will be chosen by the jury from the three finalists

Matvey Safonov

The goalkeeper of the Russian national team and Krasnodar, Matvey Safonov, whom his wife accused of treason, was nominated for the Gentleman of the Year award according to the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Also among the candidates: Alexander Erokhin, Mikhail Kerzhakov (both – Zenit), Daniil Fomin (Dynamo), Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Fedor Smolov (both Lokomotiv), Igor Diveev (CSKA), Maxim Barsov (Sochi ), Yuri Dyupin (Rubin), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak) and Ivan Sergeev (Wings of the Soviets).

Earlier on Tuesday, Safonov’s wife Anastasia announced the separation from her husband, saying that “not everyone can pass the test of fame, money and women with low social responsibility.”

At the first stage, fans vote for the candidates for the award. At the second of the three leaders, the jury (all votes of the jury members will be announced by name – who is who) will choose the winner.

The newspaper has awarded this prize since 1994. Last year, CSKA defender Mario Fernandez became the winner.