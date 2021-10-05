A video of the duel between Dzhigurda and Milonov appeared on the web

A video of a duel between actor Nikita Dzhigurda and a politician, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov appeared on the Internet, it was published on the Mash Telegram channel on Moika.

In the video, Milonov is trying to run away from Dzhigurda in the ring, only one actor actually strikes, and he just tried not to fall.

“I said that I promise that Vitaly Milonov will not be taken away by ambulance,” said Dzhigurda. He noted that his task was not to accidentally kill the deputy. And this task was completed. As for the fight with Vladimir Solovyov, he refused to fight. Dzhigurda believes that Soloviev can only offend people at a distance. Recall that Dzhigurda previously challenged Solovyov to a fight because of the words about Mikhail Efremov, convicted of drunk driving, whom the artist considers his friend. “You fuck me like a kid and show me the class! I call you publicly into the ring, ”then Dzhigurda threatened.

We will remind that earlier Milonov complained that he agreed to fight with Dzhigurda for fun, and the fight turned out to be real. Fighter blogger Artyom Tarasov noted that there was no agreement “not to hit hard”, and Milonov himself was allegedly trained by Tarasov’s brother Korney.