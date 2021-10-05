Akhmetov spoke about his reaction to the call to the Russian national team. Sport-Express

CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov spoke about his emotions after being called up to the Russian national team. The footballer has been called up to replace the injured Alexander Golovin, who was injured yesterday, October 3, in a League 1 match.

“It was unexpected. Last night Viktor Savelievich (Onopko) wrote, asked if I was in touch, if I had typed in the form, where am I. We sat with Karpin and found out if I was ready. They said they would make a decision within half an hour. After 20 minutes they called back and announced that tomorrow they had to arrive in Novogorsk for training.

When I saw the text message, I immediately realized that it was not for nothing. Of course I was glad. Of course, I missed it, playing for the national team is always an honor. Only positive emotions. What form am I in? I am getting in shape, physical and play. I look to the future with optimism“, – quotes Akhmetov pressLuzhba of the Russian national team.

The Russian national team, as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup, will host the Slovakian team in Kazan on October 8. The game Slovenia – Russia will take place at the Ludski Vrt stadium in Maribor on October 11.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in second place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference.