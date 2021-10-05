Alexander Golovin’s injuries at Monaco and the Russian national team, opinion

Right before leaving for the Russian national team Alexander Golovin again led the attacks of AS Monaco – in the match against Bordeaux. His team smashed the opponent 3: 0, and our midfielder made 1 + 1. The last game was also a jubilee for Sasha, so before the starting whistle he was handed a T-shirt with the number 100. It seemed that everything should have ended perfectly, but at 57 minutes, Golovin slowly walked to the bench. Niko Kovacs replaced the leader due to injury. Again groin problems, which canceled out the possibility of participating in the October matches for the national team. Because of this problem, he already left the team ahead of schedule in September, when he did not finish the match with Cyprus and missed the game with Malta.





Who from Karpin’s extended list did not make it to the Russian national team. Two are still in question

In general, the last 13 months of Golovin are a story about injuries. The problems began in September 2020, then he caught unpleasant problems with the muscle of the back of the thigh. During the examination, it turned out that there are difficulties with the tendon. Initially, the medical headquarters of “Monaco” calculated that the player missed 3-4 weeks. Then the forecast was five. As a result, Sasha was absent for 95 days and missed 11 matches. In December, he returned to training in the general group, but Kovacs still did not include him in the application. Therefore, minus a few more weeks. The Russian returned to the field only on January 6. And after 10 seconds he scored against Lorient.

However, a month later, unpleasant news came again – Sasha was forced to miss the game due to discomfort in his hip. But here the situation was quickly resolved: the player needed a few days of pause, and he was ready. True, he continued mainly to come on as a substitute, since the coaching staff believed that the midfielder could not play all 90 minutes.

Only in March, Golovin began to steadily leave the start and, it seemed, nothing else could stop him. But at the end of April, the midfielder caught the coronavirus. The story was limited to two weeks, after which he returned to the application, but again started the matches from the bench. Then there was a full Euro 2020 and a return to Monaco.

True, in August there was a risk of a new injury. After playing with the same “Lorient”, the player went for an in-depth examination, which fortunately did not reveal anything serious. The Russian did not miss a single game and started against Shakhtar.

The last two injuries of Golovin are related to the groin. One in the Russian national team, because of which he did not play for 10 days. The second with Bordeaux. Estimated return times are also about 2-3 weeks.





“Golovin is a football miracle.” The Russian played a great match, but was injured in front of the national team

In total, over the past year and month, Golovin has missed 146 days. Add to this another 14-20 days associated with fresh injury. Quite a lot for a young player. Interestingly, in all the previous years of his career, he had only 98 missed days. And the most powerful injury is an ankle dislocation immediately after moving to AS Monaco.

The main thing is that Sasha’s career after these unpleasant injuries does not gradually begin to flow into “crystal”. The Russian national team already has one footballer who is constantly injured – Denis Cheryshev… And if Golovin wants to be in a really big club, health must be protected