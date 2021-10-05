Alexander Nikishin: “It’s better to forget mistakes right away, not to hammer your head”: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Defender of the Moscow “Spartak” Alexander Nikishin told KHL.ru about the start of the team in the new season, about overcoming after injuries and about the choice of a game number.

In the 2021/2022 season, Spartak won eight victories in 14 matches, the team is in fifth place in the Western Conference. Nikishin spends his third season in the KHL, in 14 games he scored 5 (2 + 3) points, repeating his personal record for points scored in one regular season.

– Oleksandr, according to the season, there is still a feeling that Spartak is calmly taking their points, but in matches with top teams not everything works out yet, even if the game is equal.

– For us, it doesn’t matter who we play with. We want to be considered a top team, not an average one. There were matches when we could win, and we won back from 0: 3 against CSKA. We analyze all the past games, I think that we will add. There is an understanding that we are moving in the right direction. When we play on assignment, then everything goes as it should.

– This season in the coaching staff of the well-known defenders in the past – Alexey Semyonov, Vladimir Tyurikov and head coach Boris Mironov.

– It’s true, any of them can tell on the bench. According to Alexei Semyonov, it is clear that he has just completed his hockey career, sometimes it seems that he is just a player who does not fall into the composition. It’s nice that Vladimir Tyurikov, whom I know from playing in the MHL, was promoted to the main team. All guys should be comfortable working with them.

– And with Andrey Potaychuk you know, perhaps, the longest.

– Yes, even from Wings of the Soviets. Then I moved to Spartak, and he ended up in the management of Khimik. Now he was promoted to the first team, I am personally very pleased to work with him, but I don’t know how he got from this transition. (smiles) The atmosphere in the team is very pleasant, although I am in the team for the third season, but I remain one of the youngest, while no one looks at the age of the other, and everyone feels equal.

– What is the secret of transforming your game? You give great transmissions, you constantly join the attack.

– There are no secrets, I was preparing for the season as well as before. Maybe the fact is that in past years there were injuries, dropped out for several months. When you are in good shape, you can show your maximum. This is the case so far this year. In terms of trust, everything is the same, Oleg Valerievich Znarok also trusted me, there was a lot of playing time, but the injuries were unsettling, and I had to catch up.

– Last season, part of the time you even left for some time in your native Oryol.

– Thanks to the club for letting me go home, in Moscow it would be hard to watch matches from the stands, especially when you can’t train. I studied at home and found other things to do. I am studying to be a coach, like most athletes, so that one does not interfere with the other. I managed to see my relatives, and there are more friends there. Native walls helped.

– For many players, the transition to an adult level is difficult, but in your case, say, an external factor has become a problem.

– Remembering now my first matches in the KHL, I can say that I was comfortable then. Injuries have become a barrier, when you are not in good shape, you have to overcome yourself, you constantly catch up with someone in physics. It is not at all the feeling when you are in the game cycle and constantly on the team. It seemed like I had good first matches, and then … Everyone helped me. I remember that all the players then wrote words of support in the club chat. I was pleased, I felt that they consider me as their own, and not as some young player in the rotation. I was only waiting for my return. Now I feel comfortable in the team, maybe I’m getting older.

– You just turned 20 years old the other day!

– Everyone teases in the team that only 20, and you already look like! In general, time passes quickly, so it will already be 30.

– Why did you take number 57 this season?

– A year ago I already wanted to take him, but Max Goncharov stayed, so he stayed with the 10th, under which I have been playing since childhood. I like the 57th number, the code of the Oryol region. Now Ilya Baranov was asking about the 10th, and when I learned that the 57th was free, I gave the top ten without hesitation.

– How do you analyze your games?

– After the match I try to watch my shifts, I can see some individual or the whole game. It is better not to look at mistakes, so as not to clog your head and not repeat them. There are a lot of games, you will think, you will repeat, so it is better to forget right away.

– So it happened in your games with Salavat Yulaev and Barys.

– I played a good match in Ufa, but at first the puck flew like that from my stick, then I caught the puck with a skate, and it flew off under the throw of Sergei Shmelev. Coincidence. The coaches told me, talked about it, but I tried to forget right away. Everyone thought that maybe I was worried, but I threw it out of my head, and in Kazakhstan I already gave and scored.

– Everyone notes your good connections in the attack, when they expect goals from the defender from the blue line, you both scored goals this season from close range.

– We have a good five, all the guys are skilled. You can connect to an empty corner and they’ll give you back, you don’t even need to ask for a transfer. If you remember the match with Ak Bars, then Sanya Khokhlachev saw me, I just stayed and finished off the puck into the goal. We’ve been playing with Dima Vishnevsky since the preseason, constantly prompting each other, there are disputes, but I listen to him. He also constantly joins in the attack, but in defense he is not inferior to anyone. I don’t want to single out anyone separately in the team – it’s comfortable to play with everyone.

– What is the potential of the team this season?

– The team is good, all decent players, by their last names, of course, there are guys better known than others. We are capable of a lot, we need to find a game to win top teams too. In many games, we show that we are not weaker than them, you just need to do your job and take your points.

Dossier

Alexander Alexandrovich Nikishin

Born on October 2, 2001 in Orel

Career: 2018-2019 – Wings of the Soviets (MHL), 2019 – present – Spartak