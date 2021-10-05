Alexander Ovechkin and 16 years of chasing Gretzky

Played his first NHL match that day Alexander Ovechkin…

And immediately gave out a show that is hard to forget.

“In the first shift I had a good strength hold. I made, if you like, a statement: I arrived, I am here, doing what the fans and the team want from me,” Ovi said much later.

A good strength hold is putting it mildly. When Alexander hit the Columbus defender Radoslav Suha into the side, even the protective glass flew out. It took ten minutes to fix the structure!

The power move was impressive and impressive, but as you can imagine, the fans wanted more than that. They wanted heads from the Russian sniper. And he did two: the first after a pass under a throw from Dainius Zubrus, the second after a thin pass to an empty corner from captain Jeff Halpern. “Washington”, twice inferior during the meeting, eventually won the “Blue Jackets” – 3: 2.

But even after such a killer debut, believe me, no one would have thought that over the next 16 years, Alex the Great – this is how he was presented after a double against Columbus on the scoreboard – will have another 728 goals and sixth place in the list of NHL scorers of all time.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Ovi has six people. Marcel Dionne has only one more goal – 731. Brett Hull – 741. In the coming season, you can try to bypass Jaromir Jagr, who has 766. The next goal is Gordy Howe – 801. And, finally, at the top, looking at those around him from a height The Great Wayne Gretzky – 894.

Video: Gretzky Broke Gordie Howe’s Record

“I know Gretzky personally because I played at Edmonton,” the Seattle striker said recently during an NHL press tour. Jordan Eberle… – Needless to say, he himself and his achievements are respected in the hockey world. He’s the best player ever. However, it would be great if we could all tell our children that we played at the same time as the best sniper of all time, Alexander Ovechkin. I hope he will be able to break the record and we will all witness it. “

Eberle was far from the only one who expressed such hope. The topic of Ovi and his pursuit of the Gretzky record, communicating with the press, was touched upon by many other hockey players.

“I’m looking forward to when Ovi breaks the record,” said the Florida leader. Alexander Barkov… “It was a great pleasure to watch him throughout his career, and I really root for him.”

“A lot of us thought Gretzky’s record would never fall, but it would be great for hockey for that to happen. And I believe in Ovechkin,” said the Chicago striker. Patrick kane… “His killer shot from the left face-off circle hasn’t gone anywhere in the majority – and not to say that the defenders have learned to deal with him easily.”

“Yes, it is not the greatest pleasure to be in the way of his on-touch shot when Washington is in the majority,” the Arizona defender confirmed Kane’s words. Jacob Chicran… – Ovechkin is incredibly talented and arguably the best goalscorer in hockey history. It would be great if the numbers confirmed the same. I hope he breaks the record. To be honest, this thought alone gives me goosebumps! “

“I’d love to see a new record, too,” said another Norris-2021 defender. Adam Fox… True, a second later he caught himself. – The main thing is that fewer Ovechkin goals happen in matches against my “Rangers”!

Video: Ovechkin’s 10 best moments in the 2020-21 season

When Ovechkin made his NHL debut against Columbus, Fox was only seven years old. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, No. 1 in 2019, is even less: four years old. He hasn’t even moved to Toronto yet, where his love of hockey has seriously awakened.

“Can Ovechkin break the record? I would not rule it out. He scores and scores at an incredible rate from year to year,” says Hughes.

Ovechkin scored his 730 goals in 16 years, that is, he hit the gates 45-46 times per season on average – and we don’t even take into account the shutout that “ate” half of the 2012-13 season or the last two shortened pandemic championships. Now, 165 goals remain to break Gretzky’s record – not so many if you look at the path already covered.

“How many is required – about 33 goals over five seasons? A difficult task, but if anyone can handle it, that’s him,” says the Colorado star. Nathan McKinnon… – I really hope that Ovi will update the record. This would be the best advertisement for hockey. Can you imagine how many eyes will be riveted to this race ?! “.

McKinnon, as you know, it was no coincidence that he remarked about five seasons – that is how long Ovechkin’s new contract with Washington, concluded this summer, will operate. It is clear that at the end of the fourth decade it will be more and more difficult to score goals, but so far the Russian sniper is not going to slow down at all.

Video: Ovechkin scores third goal against the Penguins

“Ovechkin is the very player who delights me, even as my opponent,” admits the Calgary striker. Matthew Tkachuk… – People constantly compare every new scorer to him, but Ovi is just a cut above everyone else. He wants – he scores. Even if the goalkeepers know when he will shoot, how he will shoot, there is still nothing they can do. “

It looks like some goalkeepers have a huge grudge against Alexander.

“I don’t know if I want Ovi to break Gretzky’s record. He scored too many goals for me,” joked the current goalkeeper of “Chicago” Marc-André Fleurywho lost to Washington in the 2018 Stanley Cup final while playing for Vegas. – Wherever the pass came to him, the throw goes on horseback and of great strength. And when it hits, goalkeepers have little chance of reacting. “

“To be honest, I just hope that at this moment the puck hits my shield. In fact, our choice is either a goal, or a painful injury and a huge bruise,” agrees the Anaheim goalkeeper John Gibson… – Nevertheless, I, of course, also want Ovechkin to break the record. He deserves it. The main thing is that luck and health are on his side. “

Well, we wish Alexander Ovechkin the same. His pursuit of the eternal Gretzky record, which began in the distant October evening of 2005, may become a real decoration for the next few years. We are very lucky to witness it.