Alina Kabaeva urged the head of the FIG to reveal the actions of the judges at the 2020 Olympic Games

Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva appealed to the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe with a letter, which was at the disposal of the “Championship”. In the letter, she calls the results of the recent Olympic Games in the field of rhythmic gymnastics erroneous and calls for disclosure of all information about the actions of the judges.

Analyzing the marks put down by the judges Dina Averina and Linoy Ashram, Alina Kabaeva states that the judges clearly made a mistake – after all, the average score of the Russian athlete is noticeably higher than that of her Israeli competitor, and is 24,000 points against 23,300. Nevertheless, the jury awarded the Olympic gold to Ashram.

Photo: “Championship”

The only correct disclosure in such a situation would be to disclose full information about refereeing, in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Olympic movement, notes Kabaeva, stressing that in controversial situations such information should in no case be hidden from the public.

Recall that from the very beginning Alina Kabaeva was very skeptical about the decision of the judges, who for the first time in 25 years left Russian gymnasts without the highest Olympic awards.