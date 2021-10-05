Alina Zagitova showed the press. Video

19-year-old star of the 2018 Olympic Games Alina Zagitova actively maintains Instagram, and also often appears on TikTok with her younger sister Sabina. From time to time they get in touch with subscribers together.

This time Alina and her sister decided to arrange a dance duet and surprise the fans with their synchronicity, plasticity and emotionality. They did it more than brightly – the girls literally blew up the Network.

Fans of Alina Zagitova were delighted at the sight of her dancing pet. A beauty in a crop top and joggers showed the online world a slimmer figure, and this could not go unnoticed.

“What a cool figure Alina has”, “This is Alina pumped up the press, the figure is a dump of everything”, “What a toned figure! And she is tanned like a real Latin American straight ”,“ Alina has a cool figure ”,“ Alina moves smartly ”,“ Alina is fire! The queen on the ice and in the dance is unsurpassed! “,” Alina’s figure is just wow! “, – write the fans.

