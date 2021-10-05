Amur won their third victory in a row, beating Vityaz: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The game day on October 4 started with two matches in the Far East – Amur hosted Vityaz, Riga Dynamo stayed in Vladivostok.

Roman Soloviev specially for khl.ru Alexey Anisimov specially for khl.ru Share this Direct link to material Print

Mikhail Kravets defeated his former team

Amur Khabarovsk 96. Tomashek David 40 ‘ 61. Gorshkov Alexander L. 65 ‘ 2 – 1 B 0: 00: 11: 00: 01: 0 10/04/2021 Knight Moscow region 88. Odette Daniel 39 ‘ 39:26 In equality

The teams approached the face-to-face meeting in a different mood: Cupid defeated Dynamo Riga (3: 2) in a series of throws at home, Vityaz lost to Kunlun Red Star (2: 4). Coach of Khabarovsk Mikhail Kravets made three changes in the line-up – in defense Dmitry Znaharenko and Gleb Koryagin changed Dominica Machine and Ruslana Pedana, in attack Danil Fayzullin appeared instead of Artem Zhelezkov. The coaching staff of the Podolsk club headed by Yuri Babenko made two substitutions in the attack: not included in the application Kirill Kondyreva and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov, they were replaced Nikita Goncharov and German Nesterov.

In the first period, the hosts looked more active, mainly due to the five minutes of the majority. Paradox, but the most dangerous moment was created by Amur … in the minority – Gleb Zyryanov ran away one to zero and could not replay Ilya Yezhova. “Vityaz” ran out of the way and defended well with four of them against five: the hosts controlled the puck, tried to bring someone to the shot, but the Podolsk special teams and the goalkeeper stood up to the wall.

Yuri Babenko, head coach of Vityaz:

– A difficult match, we could have won, but in the end we lost. Once again, we picked up a lot of deletions. We are waiting for the third and fourth links to also help us. So far, unfortunately, so.

The penalties became the trademark of this match, as in the second period the teams continued to train the game in unequal compositions. “Cupid” had a lot of majority, and it seemed to relax Kravets’ team – they missed counterattacks, “Vityaz” could lead forward Alexander Yaremchuk, Mikhail Smolin, Niko Oyamyaki. Goal at the gate Evgeniya Alikina was brewing and still happened: Daniel Odette perfectly hit the far corner.

Having gained an advantage, “Vityaz” slept through the beginning of the third period – in its first minute David Tomasek got the puck after the throw-in, improved the position and shot it accurately. Soon the Podol residents earned the majority and immediately lost it after breaking the numerical strength, moreover, for the second time in the match. “Cupid” scored, but with a foul – the referees saw the skate hit on the puck and canceled the goal. At the end of the period, the guests had an advantage that remained unrealized. The cheerful overtime ended without goals, although there were opportunities: Cupid ran away Ivan Nikolishin and Michal Jordan, Odette could have issued a double for the Podol residents. In a series of shots, Vityaz did not score, but for Amur they realized their attempts Roman Lyubimov and Alexander Gorshkov – Khabarovsk residents gain the third victory in a row.

Mikhail Kravets, head coach of Amur:

– All of us with a victory – Khabarovsk, fans. Three hardest games, today’s one was just as difficult. A good start, but the second period was spoiled, although the majority earned. But over the entire period, four shots in the majority is bad, you need to play more actively, more aggressively, to squeeze everything out of yourself. The third period and overtime played well, in overtime in general 8: 1 in shots in our favor, a complete advantage. Shootouts are skill: players like Lyubimov, Gorshkov must show and prove. Our skill was superior.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Evgeny Alikin

Had a great match, saved 28 shots and didn’t let the opponent score in a series of shots

Vladimir Galuzin

Assisted, struck five shots (team best) and won 52% of the faceoffs

Alexander Gorshkov

Realized a winning shot on a series of throws

Position of teams before the game A place Club Glasses ten Amur nine ten Knight 12 Position of teams after the game A place Club Glasses eight (+2) Amur eleven ten (0) Knight 13 Before the game After the game

Tsibulskis brings victory to Dynamo

Admiral Vladivostok 71. Ushenin Vladislav 37 ‘ 1 – 2 0: 11: 00: 1 10/04/2021 52. Radil Lukasz nine’ 09:29 In equality 27.Tsibulskis Oscars 57 ‘ 57:32 Most

After the victory over Torpedo, the Admiral continued their home streak with a match with Dinamo Riga, which scored points in Khabarovsk. For a number of players of the Latvian team, this match became a jubilee in the KHL – Kristaps Zile went out on the ice for the 200th time, and Roberts Mamchits, who missed the start of the season due to injury – in the 100th.

Command Sergey Zubov tried to act actively from the first minutes and was rewarded for this with the first goal of the season Lukasz Radil… The Czech forward played well on the rebound in front of the goal after the defender was substituted Nerijus Alishauskas…

Lukasz Radil, Dynamo forward:

– I had a lot of chances this season – empty net, barbells. I am very glad that I scored the first goal for Dynamo. Now you need to calm down a little. Teamwork has yielded results today, we are improving, we are playing more as a team. We showed our face today and showed how we can win. We must also continue to play in Novosibirsk.

The hosts, in turn, gradually began to pick up the pace and, towards the end of the second period, leveled the score. Alexander Shevchenko made a solo pass, and was the first on the selection Vladislav Usheninwho also scored his first goal of the season.

The key moment of the game happened four minutes before the end, when the Admiral’s defender Dinar Khamidullin went to the free throw for the bandwagon. Dynamo took advantage of this chance – Oskars Tsibulskis just threw from the blue line and brought victory to the people of Riga.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Oskars Tsibulskis

Winning puck, one power move and two blocked shots.

Johan Mattsson

Saved 25 shots and helped the team to survive in the end.

Vladislav Ushenin

Scored the first goal of the season.