Angelina Jolie on the state after the tragedy

In May, the premiere of the new thriller with Angelina Jolie “Those Who Wish Me Death”. In honor of this event, the actress gave an interview to Access, in which she talked about her connection with the film’s heroine.

“I felt a little overwhelmed, like we all do from time to time. There were moments that made me feel like … You know, it’s hard to talk about it in too much detail, but just depressed or broken. This idea of ​​just going through the fire … This has happened many times in my life, for example, when my mother passed away from cancer in 2007 … You just feel like you just want to hide under the covers, or you don’t know what is left in you. But you have the ability to handle it, and I encourage anyone to do it. You are not a film actor, but never mind. Go somewhere, look inside yourself. Try something you have never done and try to rediscover that power within yourself. Literally, we go through this fire, and it’s hard … When we reach the other end, it seems that we have done something important as a person, “admitted 45-year-old Jolie.

The actress added that she is now supporting her inner strength, benefiting others: “This is what I am trying to tell my children. You can live however you want, but at the end of the day ask yourself, “What is your contribution? What is your contribution to the benefit of others? ”

The actress previously noted how her role in the new film helped her: “I am attracted to people who have gone through something difficult that broke them, but then they find their way forward and overcome it. As an actress, I really enjoy playing such people. My heroine healed me because you just crash to smithereens and then get up again. “

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Recall, “Those Who Wish Me Death” will be released on May 14 on HBO Max. The plot, based on the novel by Michael Corita, revolves around a lifeguard named Hannah, who is fighting wildfires. A woman struggles to cope with the emotional trauma of the death of three people she was unable to rescue from the fire. At this time, she meets a teenager – a witness to the murders, who must flee from the killers. The action takes place against the backdrop of a flaring forest fire.