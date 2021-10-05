Angelina Jolie poked Salma Hayek face in the cake – video

This is a Mexican tradition: that is, on a birthday, you have to push the birthday person into the cake so that he can bite off his first piece 09/07/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-09-07T17: 01 + 0400

2021-09-07T17: 01 + 0400

2021-09-07T17: 52 + 0400

17:01 09/07/2021 (updated: 17:52 09/07/2021)

This is a Mexican tradition: that is, on a birthday, you need to push the birthday person into the cake so that he can bite off his first piece.

TBILISI, 7 Sep – Sputnik. Movie star Angelina Jolie poked Salma Hayek’s cake on her 55th birthday.

Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with friends and co-star Angelina Jolie, Marvel’s Eternal, as a guest of honor.

The birthday girl posted a video where Salma sits surrounded by friends chanting “mordida”. It turns out that this is a Mexican tradition, which is to nudge the birthday person in the cake on his birthday so that he can take a bite of his first bite.

“My brother Sami and I are trying to teach Angie how to make Mexican Mordida,” Hayek signed the video.

Therefore, Jolie and “dipped” her colleague’s face into the cake. Apparently, she liked it, because Jolie laughed, covering her face with her hands.

