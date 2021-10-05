Angelina Jolie – The actress conquered the PHOTO in a new way

46-year-old Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie has long been a fashion icon because her outfits always look stylish, trendy and elegant. Recently, the actress flashed on the red carpet of Variety’s Power Of Women in a beautiful dress from designer Harit Hashim. This is reported by the Vogue edition.

Photo: EPA / Vostock-photo

The Maleficent star chose an elegant caramel beige dress with a collar, long sleeves and an inner silk slip for the event. The actresses did a rich make-up, and painted her lips with bright red lipstick. She refused jewelry.

It is known that this outfit was created by Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harit Hashim. His dresses strike a delicate balance between minimalist sophistication and sheer femininity. Harit’s outfits are preferred by fashionistas of his native Beirut and other countries of the Middle East, as well as some Hollywood celebrities. After Jolie appears on the red carpet, the designer will surely have more fans.

Photo: Getty Images

Recall that in the summer, American actress Angelina Jolie visited Venice and boasted a tender photo session on the roof. The “Tourist” star posed in a gray robe-dress from the world Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the American celebrity Angelina Jolie opened an account on the social network Instagram and made an important statement.

Read also that Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian in a Balenciaga wedding dress took part in the third presentation of the Donda album. The creator of the outfit is Demna Gvasalia. He also worked as creative director on all presentations for the Donda album.

Read Comments on Google News

Subscribe to our Telegram channel to be the first to know about the most important events!





If you find an error, please select a piece of text and press Ctrl + Enter…