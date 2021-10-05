Anton Zinkovsky congratulates on Teacher’s Day and talks about his school years

October 5 – Teacher’s Day!

In honor of the holiday, we decided to talk about school years with RPL players: and a very complete, ironic and kind monologue came out from the attacking midfielder of Krylia Sovetov and almost the national team (included in Karpin’s extended list) Anton Zinkovsky.

Before you are six questions to Zinkovsky (or simply Zina) and his answers about his school years.

About Spanish lessons, choreography, cribs for the exam and a stern dad.





– Is it true that you studied Spanish?

– In “Chertanovo”, when I was 13-14 years old, we were organized 10 lessons of Spanish – such an excursion into the language and culture. Nikolai Yuryevich Larin tried to instill in us a love for this “football” language, especially since the club and I went to Spain, went to the “el clasico” and the home match of “Atlético”. Sanya Zuev and I, of course, tried to escape these lessons – but it didn’t work out. And here is Yuri Zavezion (plays for Metallurg Lipetsk. – Approx. of the Championship) could, he was then laid the base, and now he speaks Spanish.

I didn’t learn Spanish before and after these lessons, but thanks to them I know five to ten phrases like “yo hablo español” (“I speak Spanish”), although I don’t really speak. And I was able to talk for a short time in Spanish with Anton Paul, when he played in “Wings”.

Photo: vk.com/fcchertanovo

– Tell us about the schools where you studied.

– In Novorossiysk, I studied at my favorite school 22 – eight classes. The school was divided into two parts: from the first to the fourth grade, they studied in one part of the city, and the high school building was 20 minutes from there. Then I studied at the Chertanovo school, and finished the 11th grade at the Kuban school, when I played for the double there. I and six other guys from Chertanovo did not go to school more than once in a year, but in the end we all passed the Unified State Exam, without even writing off.

I wrote Russian, mathematics, biology and social studies. We didn’t prepare much, but rather thought whether we were lucky or not. They left some cribs and pieces of paper in the toilet, but at the beginning of the exam one of the guys came back from there and shook his head: “There is nothing left.”

– How were you in physical education?

– At school I was small and thin, but I ran the fastest, was the best in football and basketball. Running, jumping, other school competitions – was the first everywhere. But dancing, discos are not mine, I did not like to dance. Once, at 16-17 years old, I came to Novorossiysk for a vacation and my dad, inspired by the plasticity of Brazilian football players, took me to a dance. I went a couple of times, I didn’t like it, I kept thinking: “What am I doing here?” This is how my dancing story ended.

– What subjects did you like besides physical education?

– History and geography are the most interesting for me. We did not particularly like to write and do assignments, but we liked to hear about the Greeks, Rome, Egypt and Russia. Now I see historical references in games on Play Station – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tells about the Vikings; God of War is generally based on Greek and Scandinavian mythologies.





In the end, geography came in handy most of all, because we constantly fly. In “Chertanovo” during school years we visited Japan and traveled all over Europe, and now I hear the name of the city, and – bam – I know which country it is. Or, without a map, I understand where major tournaments like the UFC take place.

Math – probably, also helped, I can count well in my head (or on my phone). But Russian would be worth learning, in the lessons we did not what we needed. But I write without mistakes, I try to put commas and get upset when an adult writes me ten words and makes mistakes in two of them. And you think: “How so?”

– What is the hardest part of combining football and study?

– In Novorossiysk, I missed 30 percent of lessons and went to play football, so maybe I managed to get somewhere, I was betting on sports. And the hardest thing was to hide the fact that you skipped. When information came from my mother to my father (and this was in extreme cases), I received from him.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

– What would you like to wish teachers on their professional holiday and in general?

– A teacher is a difficult profession. I remember how they tolerated us – especially in the football class, where everyone was athletes. The teachers almost cried for us. So I want to wish all teachers patience and good health.

Personal greetings to Shamil Yarukovich Sabitov, director of the Chertanovo school, who taught us mathematics. I remember how in the Spartak arena he went to the matches of all ages of Chertanov and cheered loudly for us.

In general, a big hello to everyone! And, of course, the 22nd school of Novorossiysk. Although, of course, I rarely appear there.