Applicants for the right to show Russian football will set a threshold of ₽4 billion :: Football :: RBC Sport

The rules of the tender for the Russian football championship have become known

The Russian Premier League intends to hold a tender for media rights in two stages. According to the draft regulations for the tender, the minimum threshold for participation in the tender will be 4 billion rubles.

Read us on News News

Photo: Roman Babaev and Sergey Pryadkin (TASS)



Clubs and leaders of the Russian Premier League (RPL) on Tuesday, October 5, will discuss the principles of the tender for the implementation of media rights. A record number of participants are planning to compete for TV rights – Match TV, Yandex, Start and Okko. Earlier, RBC Sport reported that Match TV made an offer to the league for 4 billion rubles.

Since 2014, Match TV owns the TV rights to show the RPL. This season will be the last under the current five-year agreement, according to which the RPL receives 1.7 billion rubles. in year. According to the draft regulations on holding the tender, which RBC Sport got acquainted with, the new owner of media rights must be determined by November 7. The document notes that the costs of content and VAR (video replay system) should be borne by the broadcaster. The authenticity of the document was confirmed to RBC Sport by two sources in the league’s board.

What is the selection formula

RPL, as follows from the document, has chosen the formula for evaluating the proposal. It is made up of three values, which can add up to a maximum of 100 points:

assessment of financial conditions (maximum 80 points);

content production quality assessment (maximum 10 points);

evaluation of the marketing strategy (maximum 10 points).

The company that offers the highest amount for the rights will receive 80 points. The best proposals for the remaining two parameters, which are evaluated at 10 points, will be determined by experts in the respective fields. Compliance with the criteria will be guaranteed by an external auditor (its name is not advertised).

Criteria for evaluating the quality of signal production

It is assumed that the participants will be provided with the terms of reference for the production of broadcasts with a list of necessary requirements. The participant has the right to offer higher broadcast standards. The excess will be assessed on a ten-point scale according to the following parameters:

the participant’s focus on improving the quality of signal production and broadcasts (including the assessment of plans for the implementation of more advanced statistical analytics) (“Concept”);

approach to categorization of matches (“Categories of matches”);

the quantity and quality of the involved equipment in one category or another (“Equipment”);

the concept of a broadcast plan for matches of a particular category (“Layout”).

Criteria for evaluating a marketing strategy

Current audience indicators of the TV channel and online platforms where matches are planned to be shown (including ratings / shares for TV and subscribers / DAU and MAU1 (traffic metrics) for online platforms). A slice of the socio-demographic structure of the audience by site.

Projected marketing budget (broken down by contract seasons). Description of marketing tools and offers aimed at increasing the audience of broadcasts.

KPI by audience of broadcasts on TV (rating / share) – average values ​​for each season of the contract.

KPIs for the number of paying subscribers – the projected indicators at the end of each of the seasons included in the contract.

Proposals for the protection of media rights from “pirate” distribution.

How the winner will be determined

Prequalification: from 1 to 17 October.

Round one: from 18 to 31 October.

Round two: from 1 to 7 November.

All participants must be qualified. The document says about two rounds of the tender, however, the owner of the rights can be determined based on the results of the first round if the leader is separated by 20 points or more. In this case, the result for each quality criterion must be at least 7 points out of 10.

The League proposes to establish a minimum threshold for participation in the tender at 4 billion rubles. excluding content costs and VAR.

The drafters of the document draw attention to the fact that in the second round there is a possibility of the superiority of the quality criterion over the price offer. At the same time, RPL reserves the right to refuse such a winner to conclude a contract if the offer does not exceed a minimum of 4 billion rubles. The League draws attention to the need for bank guarantees from the winner of the tender.

RBC Sport sent a request to the RPL press service.