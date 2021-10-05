Applicants for the right to show Russian football will set a threshold of 4 billion rubles – 10/05/2021

Clubs and leaders of the Russian Premier League (RPL) on Tuesday, October 5, will discuss the principles of the tender for the implementation of media rights. A record number of participants are planning to compete for TV rights – Match TV, Yandex, Start and Okko. Earlier, RBC Sport reported that Match TV made an offer to the league for 4 billion rubles.

Since 2014, Match TV owns the TV rights to show the RPL. This season will be the last under the current five-year agreement, according to which the RPL receives 1.7 billion rubles a year. According to the draft regulations on holding the tender, which RBC Sport got acquainted with, the new owner of media rights must be determined by November 7. The document notes that the costs of content and VAR (video replay system) should be borne by the broadcaster. The authenticity of the document was confirmed to RBC Sport by two sources in the league’s board.

RPL, as follows from the document, has chosen the formula for evaluating the proposal. It is made up of three values, which can add up to a maximum of 100 points:

The company that offers the highest amount for the rights will receive 80 points. The best proposals for the remaining two parameters, which are evaluated at 10 points, will be determined by experts in the respective fields. Compliance with the criteria will be guaranteed by an external auditor (its name is not advertised).

It is assumed that the participants will be provided with the terms of reference for the production of broadcasts with a list of necessary requirements. The participant has the right to offer higher broadcast standards. The excess will be assessed on a 10-point scale according to the following parameters:

The participant’s focus on improving the quality of signal production and broadcasts (including the assessment of plans for the implementation of more advanced statistical analytics) (“Concept”); Approach to categorization of matches (“Categories of matches”); The quantity and quality of the involved equipment in one category or another (“Equipment”); The concept of a broadcast plan for matches of a particular category (“Layout”).

All participants must be qualified. The document says about two rounds of the tender, however, the owner of the rights can be determined based on the results of the first round if the leader is separated by 20 points or more. In this case, the result for each quality criterion must be at least 7 points out of 10.

The League proposes to set the minimum threshold for participation in the tender in the amount of 4 billion rubles, excluding the cost of content and VAR.

The drafters of the document draw attention to the fact that in the second round there is a possibility of the superiority of the quality criterion over the price offer. At the same time, RPL reserves the right to refuse such a winner to conclude a contract if the offer does not exceed a minimum of 4 billion rubles. The League draws attention to the need for bank guarantees from the winner of the tender.