Arina Averina about the 2020 Olympics: “We wanted to end our career because they were afraid to continue such refereeing” – Gymnastics

Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina talked about their thoughts on retirement after the 2020 Games in Tokyo and their immediate plans.

Dina Averina became the second at the Olympics, losing to the representative of Israel Lina Ashram, Arina took 4th place. The Russian side has repeatedly filed protests against the judges’ assessments.

– Did you have fears, as Irina Alexandrovna said, that they will continue to condemn? Any thoughts about retirement?

Arina: Yes, there were thoughts. It seems to me, first of all, we wanted to end our career because we were afraid to continue such a refereeing. This was one of the main reasons. But Irina Aleksandrovna (Viner-Usmanova) convinced us, thank her very much. As you can see, we are here again and again (at the Olympico Cup – Sports.ru).

– What are your immediate plans for the World Gymnastics Championships? Will you take part in the next Olympic Games?

Dina: Now we are preparing for the World Cup, which will also be held in Japan, but it’s too early to think about the Olympic Games, because there are three more years ahead. If health permits, we will continue, of course.

– Do you have new programs?

Arina: We changed the music and programs a little.

– What has changed today?

Arina: Irina Aleksandrovna and I changed the music for the exercise with clubs, and decided to return Time Forward to the tape.

– How do you feel about the new programs, are there any mistakes?

Arina: Yes, there are many mistakes, but I am glad that Irina Aleksandrovna returned Time Forward to me. I am very happy to do this exercise, I come out with a different mood and with a different energy. God grant that everything will work out, and that everything will work out.

– Dina, you have an exercise with clubs for rap. Is this some kind of new trend?

Dina: No, just one day I came and said: “Irina Aleksandrovna, let’s change the mace.” And I offered her this music. We decided to try to perform with this music, why not. I wanted something new.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Kitakyushu, Japan on October 27-31.

