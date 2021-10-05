Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon on the set of a romantic comedy in New York

Yesterday in New York, shooting of another film with the participation of Hollywood stars began. America’s favorites appeared on the streets of the city – 43-year-old Ashton Kutcher and 45-year-old Reese Witherspoon. They star in the upcoming Netflix movie Your place or mine.

The plot of this romantic comedy has not been fully disclosed. It is known that at the center of the story are two friends who live on opposite ends of America and decide to switch places, which will certainly radically change their lives.

Back to the roots, in romantic comedies, – wrote Reese on Instagram, sharing the first shots from the set, referring to the genre of the future picture.

For Ashton, this role is also significant, the first in a romantic comedy in the last ten years. Then, in the late 10’s, the films “Old New Year” and “More than Sex” were released.

“Your Place or Mine” director Elin Brosh McKenn is well-known Hollywood screenwriter for rom-coms such as The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Weddings and We Bought a Zoo. The project was produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Lauren Neustadter, as well as the film’s director and leading actress.

Judging by the first shots, Reese is playing a provincial girl, and Kutcher is a New Yorker. However, so far we can only speculate.

Recall that both were world famous by pictures in the genre of romantic comedy or comedy melodrama. Reese Witherspoon was made famous by films such as Dangerous Liaisons and Legally Blonde. And Ashton fell in love for his romantic roles in the films “Newlyweds” and “Once Upon a Time in Vegas”.