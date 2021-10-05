ATP launches investigation into domestic violence allegations against Zverev – Tennis

ATP has announced an investigation into Alexander Zverev over domestic violence charges brought against him by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. It is reported that the organization will consider the allegations that related to the 2019 Shanghai tournament.

“Serious charges have been brought against Alexander Zverev, and we are obliged to consider them. We hope that the investigation will establish the facts and determine the next steps. As we understand it, Zverev is not against the investigation and denies all charges.

We will also monitor how the situation will develop with the preliminary bans, which Zverev received in a German court, ”said ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli.

In addition, ATP announced that it received an independent report needed to develop a package of measures to combat violence in tennis. It is reportedly compiled by a team of experts led by British police detective Chris Smart and covers topics such as violence prevention and investigation, disciplinary action, tournament security, and more.

