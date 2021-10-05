“Attacking football is closer to us. We understood that Loko’s strengths are not unlimited, ”reports Rostov Coach Tedeev – Football

Acting head coach of Rostov Zaur Tedeev summed up the results of the 10th round match against Lokomotiv (2: 1).

– As for the tactical scheme, we adjusted based on the strengths of our players. This is a consequence of a good second half in the match against Akhmat, because the team is closer to playing attacking football.

Today we focused on the fact that due to our physical efforts, the correctly chosen tactical component in defense, upper and middle pressure, Lokomotiv’s strengths are not unlimited. They understood that this should give a result.

– What does this victory mean to you?

– Even greater love for the Rostov club.

The question of what prevented Rostov from playing in the same way is not entirely correct, because the team was led by other people. Luck got in the way.

I will not comment on the refereeing. To say whether there was a penalty or not, you have to watch the episode well, and then give some kind of assessment.

During the break, first of all, it is worth paying attention to psychology. We will continue to say that our players can do more. We need to work and pay attention to certain tactical moments associated with the upcoming rivals. We will prepare for the next matches, – said Tedeev.